Sunjay Kapur dies of heart attack at 53: Can a bee sting cause heart attack? Experts answer

On a day when India grappled with the loss of over 200 lives in a tragic airplane crash in Ahmedabad, came another shocker: industrialist Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack in the midst of a polo match in England. But here's a startling detail. He swallowed a bee, according to a media report. Now curious minds are asking if and how bees can cause heart attacks. Sunjay Kapur, former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, died of a heart attack in London. (Instagram and X)

Sunjay Kapur, former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, led automotive technology firm Sona Comstar. The company said in its statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Sunjay J Kapur Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Sona Comstar, following a sudden heart attack in England, UK, on 12th June 2025, at the age of 53."

The buzz around the bee narrative around Sunjay Kapur's cause of death spread after news agency ANI cited business consultant Suhel Seth as saying, "Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England". HT has not been able to independently verify this claim. However, social media is abuzz with questions about the possibility of a bee sting leading to a heart attack.

Can a bee sting cause heart attack?

"While a bee sting typically does not directly cause a heart attack, it can trigger severe allergic reactions, such as anaphylaxis, especially if the sting occurs in sensitive areas like the throat," Dr Swarup Swaraj Pal, Senior Consultant - Cardiovascular and Thoracic surgeon, Gleneagles Hospitals, tells HT Health Shots.

What is anaphylaxis? In layman terms, it is a likely life-threatening reaction to an allergen. If it is not treated with urgency, it can turn fatal. "This reaction happens when an over-release of chemicals puts the person into shock. Allergies to food, insect stings, medications and latex are most frequently associated with anaphylaxis," cites the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

According to Dr Pal, anaphylaxis can lead to symptoms like difficulty breathing, rapid heart rate, and low blood pressure, which may stress the heart and potentially contribute to a cardiac even​t in predisposed individuals. "However, the direct relationship between a bee sting in the throat and a heart attack remains complex and varies by individual health conditions."

On X, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, a senior cardiologist at KIMS Hospital in Bengaluru, cited Sunjay Kapur's death as a rare case of Kounis Syndrome - an acute coronary syndrome (ACS) triggered by an allergic reaction.

"It is a severe allergic reaction leading to heart attack. Sunjay Kapur (reportedly) had a bee sting inside his throat when he swallowed it during a game of Polo, probably leading to myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest," Dr Krishnamurthy wrote.

Asked by a social media user if this could happen even if a bee stings the outer part of the neck, the expert wrote, “Not all bee stings lead to anaphylaxis. Only some people have a tendency. If someone has a tendency to develop anaphylaxis, it doesn't matter where on the body the bite happens.”

How does a bee sting affect the body?

One would think that a bee sting would typically just cause temporary pain, swelling and itching. But to know that it could even cause death in certain cases, has been a revelation to many people in the wake of Sunjay Kapur's sudden death.

As per Clinical Case Reports Journal, the way bee venom may affect people can depend on the location and number of bee stings. If a person comes with a history of allergic reactions, a bee sting may spike the risk of serious life‐threatening side effects. The Journal further notes that Hymenoptera insects such as honey bees, wasps, ants, and hornets, are commonly involved in accidental stings of human beings globally.

Dr Pal says, "A bee sting can cause various body reactions, ranging from mild localised pain and swelling to more severe systemic reactions. Mild reactions often include redness and itching at the sting site, while moderate reactions may involve hives and swelling beyond the sting area. The most severe reactions are anaphylactic shock, characterized by difficulty breathing, swelling of the throat, rapid heart rate, and a significant drop in blood pressure, which can be life-threatening without prompt medical intervention."

Emergency treatment for severe reaction after bee sting

Resuscitation and hydration with vascular expansion solutions are mostly the initial steps of treatment for anyone who visits an emergency hospital room following a bee sting, notes Clinical Case Reports Journal. Morphine and acetaminophen are then used to control pain, while antihistamines and corticosteroids in high doses are used to prevent anaphylaxis.