Meghan Markle shares adorable story behind July 4 family tradition with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is looking back at an early moment in her relationship with Prince Harry, and it is now a tradition that their kids are a part of, too. In a post shared with her 3.9 million Instagram followers on July 4, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that her second date with Harry took place on the Fourth of July in 2016. Meghan Markle shared a photo of festive cupcakes on Instagram, celebrating the Fourth of July and recalling her second date with Prince Harry.(AFP)

To mark the occasion, Harry surprised her with cupcakes, and that simple gesture stuck. “Our second date was the 4th of July 2016, and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate. Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition,” she wrote.

She ended the post with, “Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes.”

How Harry and Meghan celebrate their second date anniversary with Archie and Lilibet

The photo Markle shared showed festive cupcakes decorated with red, white, and blue frosting, topped with fresh strawberries and blueberries. Cookie-shaped peace signs added a playful, personal touch. While the picture didn’t include the children, it looked like something made with their help - a baking session that likely involved Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, as reported by The Mirror.

Meghan has kept her Instagram comment-free since relaunching her page earlier this year.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's meet-cute

According to The Mirror, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken openly about their early romance, including their first blind date. In their engagement interview, Meghan recalled, “We met for a drink, and then very quickly into that we said, ‘What are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.’”

Soon after, Harry invited Meghan to Botswana, where they camped under the stars and spent five days getting to know each other away from public attention. “That was crucial to me,” Harry said in the same interview.

Now, years later, they’re parents and carving out their own family traditions.

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle launched her new lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix. On July 4, she also shared another Instagram post with a berry-themed snack board - simple, patriotic and designed for sharing. “Red, white and blue… and easy to do! Happy 4th, friends,” she wrote.

FAQs

What did Meghan Markle post on the Fourth of July?

She shared that her second date with Prince Harry was on July 4, 2016, and that he brought her cupcakes - a tradition they now share with their kids.

How many kids do Meghan and Harry have?

They have two children: Prince Archie, born in 2019, and Princess Lilibet, born in 2021.

What show did Meghan Markle recently release?

She debuted with Love, Meghan, a Netflix series focused on lifestyle tips and personal stories.