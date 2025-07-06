Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly let go of their 6 staff members: Here's why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been in the news lately due to their staffing cuts. According to Page Six, it is being claimed that the couple has let go of their communications team, and the reason is to save money. The outlet reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had parted ways with six employees in June. The total number of people the couple have lost or let go since they stepped down as working royals may be up to 25. Sources told Page Six that some of the departures have not been publicized yet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cut their communications team to save money, letting go of six employees in June. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)(AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s staffing cuts

The former working royals have parted ways with Charlie Gipson, their European communications director. Kyle Boulia, Harry and Meghan’s Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, has also left.

Lianne Cashin, the former head of operations at Archewell, and Deesha Tank, the director of communications at the company, have departed as well. Meghan Markle’s personal assistant and social manager have also moved to other ventures.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle facing a cash crunch?

As per Page Six, the staffing cuts come against the backdrop of the Sussexes’ Netflix deal coming to an end this year. Sources told the outlet that the agreement, reported to be $100 million, is actually closer to $20 million.

The couple’s Harry & Meghan docu-series and the Duchess of Sussex's recent show, With Love, Meghan, have proved to be popular. However, documentaries like Polo and Heart of Invictus have failed to leave a mark. Netflix is now focusing on ‘first look’ deals rather than exclusive contracts, which means Harry and Meghan could be re-signed by the streaming giant for less money than their deal.

The couple incurs several expenses, including an annual security bill of around $2 million. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also have to foot the bill for their staff in communications, the Archewell Foundation, production, and employees at their home in Montecito, California. Reportedly, the duo also pays for a portion of their tours to places like Nigeria and Colombia, Page Six claimed. The report said that the move behind the Sussexes reducing their staff is to save money.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have often been termed as difficult to work with in the past, as per media reports cited by the outlet.

FAQs

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry together?

Yes, the couple is still together.

Do Harry and Meghan still get money from the royal family?

As per a BBC report, the couple received a significant sum of money from King Charles when they stepped down as working royals. Since then, Harry and Meghan have established commercial arrangements with various private companies.

Is With Love, Meghan back for season 2?

Yes, the show will return for another season on Netflix.