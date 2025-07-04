Meghan Markle ‘engineered’ her love story with Prince Harry? Queen Elizabeth had doubts, insiders say

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot seven years ago at Windsor Castle, but Queen Elizabeth II always doubted the Sussexes' relationship from the very beginning. Insiders reveal that Queen Elizabeth had reservations about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship before their 2018 wedding, fearing Meghan's intentions.(AP)

Royal insider Sally Bedell Smith claimed the late monarch reportedly feared that Meghan’s intentions weren’t entirely just love. In her Royal Extra Substack, Bedell Smith shared insights from a conversation with Lady Elizabeth Anson, Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin and longtime confidante, per the Daily Beast.

Queen Elizabeth’s secret fear over Meghan Markle surfaces years later

Born at Windsor Castle and having been accustomed to the Queen all her life, Anson told Bedell Smith that two weeks before Harry and Meghan were married in 2018, the Queen had some doubts. She did not specify who this monarch is, but made it clear who she was alluding to.

“When we spoke two weeks before the May 19 wedding, Liza had just heard from the Queen. 'The Number One Lady—I call her Jemima—says the jury is out on whether she likes Meghan,’” Anson reportedly said.

“My Jemima is very worried. Harry is besotted and weak about women. We hope, but don’t quite think she is in love. We think she [Meghan] engineered it all.”

It gives one a vivid picture that the Queen was also feeling uneasy behind palace doors, considering that Harry was telling reporters, “I am close to my grandmother, and she is content with this.” Bedell Smith noted, “When I spoke with the Queen, she said she is not at all content.”

Anson passed away later in 2020. Queen Elizabeth died in September 2022.

Queen Elizabeth allegedly questioned Meghan’s bridal look

Another royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, in her book My Mother and I, wrote, “The queen never voiced her true opinions except to her close confidants, such as Lady Elizabeth Anson, or Liza as she was known to her friends.”

. “She told me that the Queen had made only one remark about Meghan and Harry's wedding and that was that Meghan's Givenchy wedding gown was 'too white,'” Seward wrote in an excerpt published by The Daily Mail.

He added that, in the Queen’s view, the choice of gown “was not appropriate for a divorcée remarrying in church,” and that she was reportedly unsettled by “the Disneyesque spectacle of the day itself.”