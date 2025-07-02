Meghan Markle could face Diana-like end, Royal insider's grim warning here

Meghan Markle is being warned to stay quiet about the Royal Family or will face a fate similar to Princess Diana, per a Radar Online report. Meghan Markle warned to remain silent about the Royal Family or face dire consequences similar to Princess Diana.

The warning, steeped in longstanding conspiracy theories and suspicions surrounding Diana’s 1997 death in a Paris car crash, comes amid growing concern that the Duchess is treading dangerous ground.

ALSO READ| Remembering Princess Diana as Prince William is set to celebrate his mom's 64th birthday

‘Gray Men’ resurface? Meghan Markle warned of Diana-style threat

Radar Online claimed a secretive group of enforcers, ‘Gray Men,’ have resurfaced, and Meghan could become their next target if she continues speaking out.

“I fear if Meghan and Harry’s star rises too high, that will be perceived as the courtiers Princess Diana called men in grey as a threat to the heir,” Royal biographer Anne Pasternak, who has written about Diana’s life, told Radar Online.

“Meghan cannot set the agenda, she has to toe the line, and support the monarch and heir. I don’t think she realizes that.”

Those “men in grey” were also feared by Princess Diana, who worried that royal courtiers and insiders resented how she modernised the monarchy. Diana’s death has long been surrounded by conspiracy theories, including those investigated in Operation Paget, a lengthy inquiry by the Met Police.

The probe reviewed nearly 200 claims, many coming from Mohammed Al Fayed, the father of Diana’s partner Dodi Al Fayed, who died alongside her. Al Fayed believed the royal establishment wanted to prevent Diana from marrying his Muslim son and orchestrated their deaths. Though the official 832-page report ultimately concluded the crash was caused by their intoxicated chauffeur, Henri Paul, many remain unconvinced.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to play key roles in King Charles' funeral: Report

Princess Diana’s fears resurface in Meghan Markle’s story

Among them is veteran French photographer Lionel Cherruault, who claimed his home was mysteriously burglarised after Diana’s death.

“The next day, a police detective appeared at the apartment. ‘I must tell you something,’ he said clutching a sheaf of papers in his hand. ‘I’ve just read this report. I have to confirm that you were not burgled,’” Cherruault recalled in a book titled Death Of A Princess, by Thomas Sancton and Scott MacLeod.

“‘You mean they were gray men?’” Cherruault asked, invoking Diana’s own fears.

Darryn Lyons, a former paparazzi mogul known as ‘Mr. Paparazzi,’ also voiced suspicions that Diana’s death was orchestrated. Another photographer, James Andanson, was found dead in 2000 in his burned-out car discovered in remote French woodland. Although he had two bullet wounds in the head, his death was ruled a suicide, per the book.

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle embraces simple pleasures in new summertime snap, reveals ‘weekend plans’

“With all this evidence, Meghan and Harry should learn to shut up. Harry and her’s repeated attacks on the royal family could end very badly,” Pasternak warned.