Kate Middleton shares that life wasn't the same for her after cancer fight: ‘The phase afterwards is really difficult’

Kate Middleton, months after announcing she was in remission, following abdominal surgery and a subsequent cancer diagnosis in early 2024, has revealed Kate Middleton discusses the emotional challenges of her cancer recovery, emphasizing the difficulty of adjusting post-treatment.(AFP)

The Daily Beast reported that in her first public remarks since abruptly pulling out of the Royal Ascot in June, which caused “a real sense of panic” within the palace, Kate's team explained at the time that she skipped Ascot in the interest of “balance.”

During a hospital garden visit on Wednesday, the Princess of Wales didn’t directly address her absence, but expressed, “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult,” per People Magazine.

“You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to. And actually, someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment, I think is really valuable.”

“You have to find your new normal and that takes time... and it’s a rollercoaster, it’s not smooth, like you expect it to be. The reality is you go through hard times,” she added.

Kate Middleton reassesses life after cancer

Kate finished chemotherapy in September 2024 and confirmed remission in January 2025. Her office said her latest garden visit was meant to “celebrate the incredible healing power of nature and raise awareness of the important role that spending time in nature plays in bringing us joy and supporting our mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing.”

“Kate is recalibrating her entire life, her entire work-life balance,” one insider told The Daily Beast. “Ascot was a wakeup call, not a one-off.”

“The last few years have been horrific; the disgusting things that Harry said about her and William and her family, the relentless speculation about her and William, the queen’s death, the king’s diagnosis which had them both thinking they were going to have to take over and then her own cancer diagnosis and treatment,” the source claimed.

“It’s all taken its toll, and if she needs more time to recover, William will fight tooth and nail to see she is given it.”