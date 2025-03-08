Netflix renews Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan for season 2, sparks X war between critics and fans

The Netflix lifestyle docuseries 'With Love, Meghan,' hosted by Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been renewed for a second season. The first season was marred by controversies, including the Suits star’s reaction to Mindy Kaling’s accent. The announcement of the second season has again prompted the critics to share their opinions and slam the show. However, the news also received several messages from Meghan Markle’s fans defending her. Renewal of Meghan Markle's Netflix show has prompted varied reactions on X. (AP)

Ruthless critics:

An individual posted, “I wanted to know why. I love a good cooking show, but it was painful to watch.” Another added, “Because they want to punish us? Why?” A third expressed, “No need of this c**p seriously.”

What did the fans say?

The fans were quick to support Meghan Markle and shred those criticising the show. An X user commented, “I would love to watch it.” Another expressed, “I know a certain demographic is angry right now.” A third shared, “Netflix seems committed to Meghan’s projects despite mixed public reception.” A fourth wrote, “I love this.”

Meghan Markle announces second season:

In an Instagram story, Meghan Markle revealed the news of her show's renewal and shared a little snippet of how she is celebrating.

“Lettuce romaine calm...or not (!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is coming!” she wrote this text insert while sharing a short video.

The footage shows her doing a happy dance. She is wearing a navy sweatshirt and matching leggings. Her look is complete with a white baseball cap with the words “lettuce romaine calm” written on it. Her show's name, With Love, Meghan, is also visible on the back of the cap.