Kate Middleton upset with royal rift keeping her children away from Archie and Lilibet: Report

Kate Middleton is reportedly finding it increasingly difficult to cope behind palace walls, as the ongoing rift between Prince Harry and Prince William appears to be having an emotional impact on their children. A report by EDA TV News quoted sources suggesting that the Princess of Wales is heartbroken over the growing distance between her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, and their cousins Archie and Lilibet. Kate Middleton is upset that adult disputes have strained relationships between her children and their cousins. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)(AFP)

The report cited royal insiders saying that Kate is upset that disputes among the adults have led to a lack of relationship between the young cousins. Reportedly, they have barely spent any time together since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and moved to California.

Kate upset over lack of bond between the royal cousins

According to another report by Geo TV News, Kate finds the situation “unfair,” especially for the younger generation. In spite of the differences between the adults, she reportedly believes children should not bear the burden of family tensions. This separation has been a source of sadness for Kate, who had hoped her children would grow up with a close-knit extended family.

Both reports stated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s strained relationship with the monarchy lies at the heart of the personal and public challenges the royals are facing. The couple’s children, Archie and Lilibet, have had limited interaction with the wider royal family, including their grandfather, King Charles III.

King Charles arranges future plans for Sussex's children

Despite the tensions, King Charles is reportedly keen on building bridges. According to EDA TV News, palace sources shared with the media outlet that the monarch is hopeful about a reconciliation with Prince Harry and desires a meaningful connection with his grandchildren.

It was revealed last month that King Charles has even taken steps to ensure his California-based grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, are included in long-term royal plans, including his funeral arrangements.

As per a Telegraph report, King Charles has made arrangements for Archie and Lilibet to attend his funeral service at Westminster Abbey, as well as the committal at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, should they wish to.

