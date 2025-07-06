Google techie welcomes younger brother to IT giant, internet says ‘do bhai, dono tabahi’

A software engineer at Google has revealed that his younger brother will soon be joining the tech behemoth too — marking a milestone moment for the family, given how few applicants manage to land a job at the company. A Bengaluru-based techie welcomed his younger brother to Google (Reuters/Representational Image)

When Priyam Agarwal announced his job switch on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it elicited a proud reaction from his elder brother, Priyansh Agarwal.

What the Agarwal brothers posted

Priyam shared a screenshot of the ‘Onboarding’ portal at Google on July 5, which informed him that he had nine days left until he joined the search giant as a software engineer. “Less than 10 days before I start a new journey. Super excited and a little nervous,” wrote the Delhi-based techie.

His brother Priyansh, who is already working at Google, reposted his post with a proud message.

“Younger brother coming to Google as well. Super proud of him,” wrote Bengaluru-based Priyansh Agarwal.

Internet celebrates

The post was flooded with congratulatory messages. Many people also shared their surprise at two brothers converting jobs at a company with a famously low acceptance rate.

“Do bhai dono tabhai (Two brothers, both awesome),” wrote several X users in the comments section.

“Congratulations to you both,” read one comment. “Wow , both the brothers working at Google. Congratulations sir, Google is my dream company,” another person said.

Google acceptance rate

Google does not publish data on how many applicants it accepts every year. However, industry estimates suggest that Google’s acceptance rate sits between 0.2% and 0.5% – which is lower than the acceptance rate of Harvard.

The company has also carried out several rounds of layoffs since 2023 in a bid to streamline operations and reduce costs. According to an AP report, Google has been periodically reducing its headcount since 2023 as the industry began to backtrack from the hiring spree that was triggered during pandemic lockdowns that spurred feverish demand for digital services.

Google began its post-pandemic retrenchment by laying off 12,000 workers in early 2023 and since then as been trimming some divisions to help bolster its profits while ramping up its spending on artificial intelligence — a technology driving an upheaval that is starting to transform its search engine into a more conversational answer engine.

(With inputs from AP)