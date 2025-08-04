Meghan Markle teases new product drop ahead of her 44th birthday

Meghan Markle teased the latest release from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, just ahead of her 44th birthday. The Duchess of Sussex shared As Ever’s reel on her Instagram Stories on August 3, promising that something new was “coming soon.” The reel showed a new vintage of As Ever’s rosé wine, as reported by People. Meghan Markle introduces her 2024 Napa Valley Rosé in a promotional video. (REUTERS)

Meghan Markle hints at new As Ever product

The announcement video shows Meghan Markle walking in a sunlit garden and carrying a basket full of wine bottles. The new vintage, the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé, will be available for purchase in the first week of August.

The news follows the launch of As Ever’s 2023 Napa Valley Rosé. The product was sold out within an hour of its launch on July 1 this year. The beverage was marketed as a “bespoke blend” with “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish,” as per People.

The wine was launched on Princess Diana’s 64th birth anniversary. While Markle did not address the timing of the launch, the date is special for her and Prince Harry as well. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry revealed that he and Meghan Markle first started talking on July 1, 2016.

Meghan Markle’s 44th birthday

The Duchess of Sussex turns 44 on August 4. As per People, Meghan Markle will be keeping the celebration low-key this year. She will spend the day privately with Prince Harry and their kids- Archie and Lilibet.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Markle’s husband will be keen to make her birthday memorable. She added that the rest of the royal family may snub the Suits alum. "I don’t think Meghan should hold her breath for birthday messages from the Royal family, though it may well be that Princess Eugenie - and possibly Beatrice— will send a present or a card," Bond said.

FAQs

What nationality is Meghan Markle?

She is American.

How many babies does Meghan Markle have?

She shares two children with Prince Harry- Archie and Lilibet.

Has Meghan Markle’s show been renewed for a second season?

Yes, With Love, Meghan Season 2 will air on Netflix this fall.