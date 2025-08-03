Prince Harry ‘punched Andrew in the face’ in shocking Royal Family fight, new book claims

Long before Prince Harry aired his issues with the monarchy in his own memoir, things got physical, literally-with another royal relative. According to a new book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Harry and Prince Andrew clashed during a family gathering in 2013, and the confrontation ended with Andrew nursing a bloody nose. Prince Harry reportedly punched Prince Andrew in 2013.(REUTERS)

Author Andrew Lownie details a rocky dynamic between the Duke of York and his nephews, particularly William and Harry. Tensions reportedly erupted after Andrew made disparaging remarks about Harry behind his back, triggering a full-blown argument where “punches were thrown.”

Citing unnamed sources, The Telegraph reported that Harry “got the better of Andrew by all accounts.” The scuffle was eventually broken up, but not before Andrew took a hit to the face.

Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito home under tsunami threat as ‘advisory’ issued

Harsh words and royal resentment

The bad blood did not stop with the punch. The book alleges that Andrew told Harry his marriage to Meghan Markle wouldn’t “last more than a month,” and even accused him of going “bonkers” and failing to do “any due diligence into her past” before marrying her in 2018.

After that incident, Harry reportedly told Prince William that “he hated Andrew.”

There were already years of simmering tension, according to Lownie, who also wrote that Andrew was known to be openly rude to Kate Middleton. The Duke of York’s behavior, both public and private, has long frustrated other royals-especially William.

“William has long worked behind the scenes to evict his uncle from Royal Lodge, the home he occupies in Windsor Great Park. He thinks Andrew is abusing the property and his privilege there,” Lownie claimed.

Eviction drama brewing

Andrew’s grip on the sprawling 30-room Royal Lodge has been shaky ever since King Charles reportedly cut off his £1 million yearly allowance. The financial pressure put Andrew’s living arrangements under scrutiny-and gave William more leverage in his alleged efforts to push him out.

This isn’t the first time Harry’s been accused of throwing hands. In Spare, he revealed that Prince William physically shoved him during a heated 2019 argument about Meghan. That fight, according to Harry, ended with him on the floor at Kensington Palace.

The palace hasn’t commented on any of the new claims, and it’s unlikely they will. But if true, this latest chapter in royal dysfunction shows the cracks behind the crown run deep-and have for longer than most knew.

FAQs

Did Prince Harry punch Prince Andrew?

A new book claims Harry hit Andrew during a 2013 argument, leaving him with a bloody nose.

Why did Harry and Andrew fight?

Allegedly, over comments Andrew made behind Harry’s back, including insults about Meghan Markle.

What book makes these claims?

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie.

Is Prince William involved in the Andrew drama?

Yes, Lownie claims William has been trying to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge.

Has the palace responded to the claims?

As of now, the royal family hasn’t made any public comment.