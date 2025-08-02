Princess Diana’s niece Eliza Spencer’s engagement ring stuns in romantic proposal: How much is it worth?

Lady Eliza Spencer, Princess Diana’s niece, is officially engaged to her longtime partner, Channing Millerd, after nine years together. The model and aristocrat shared the happy news on Instagram on July 31, posting romantic pictures from a sunset proposal in Santorini, Greece. Lady Eliza Spencer and her fiancé Channing Millerd got engaged in Santorini in Greece(Instagram/ elizavspencer)

Eliza and Millerd's love story

Lady Eliza, daughter of Earl Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken, first met Channing Millerd in South Africa at a dinner party hosted by her now-brother-in-law, Greg Mallett, husband of her twin sister, Lady Amelia Spencer. Since then, their relationship has flourished, reported Hello magazine.

Spencer, speaking to the magazine, shared that she and Channing have a strong, loving, and supportive relationship. She said her fiancé is “truly” her best friend. “We understand each other so well, our bond is built on trust, laughter, and shared values.”

The couple dined oceanside during their proposal with the table adorned in votive candles, flowers, and champagne, overlooking the Aegean Sea, the magazine report added.

Lady Eliza Spencer's engagement ring

The real highlight was Spencer's engagement ring, which featured a pear-shaped diamond surrounded by a halo of micro-pave diamonds, all set on a platinum band.

A report from Brides states that jewelry expert Benjamin Khordipour at Estate Diamond Jewelry estimated its value at an impressive $120,000. He noted that the stone is a three-carat diamond in the D-F color range and has VVS clarity.

Jeweler Nilesh Rakholia, however, appraised the ring could be priced between £20,000 ($26,562) and £50,000 ($66,405) and added the ring’s design offers ‘exceptional quality and timeless style’ and described it as a ‘classic choice with vintage touch’.

According to another E! Online report, Lady Amelia was among the first to gush over the engagement news. She wrote on Instagram that this was “best news in the world” and that she loves them both.

The identical twins, as per the report, share a close bond. Lady Eliza had called Amelia her soulmate in a recent interview and added, “There is not a day that goes by that we do not realise how lucky we are to have this connection.”

When will Spencer and Millerd tie the knot?

While Spencer and Millerd have not announced a wedding date, Hello magazine reports revealed that the couple is leaning towards a destination wedding. Speaking to the magazine, she said, “We are drawn to Italy, especially somewhere by the ocean, that feels so romantic.” However, the couple is also considering Spain or even South Africa, where Amelia’s 2023 Cape Town wedding made lasting memories.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Lady Eliza Spencer?

Lady Eliza Spencer is the daughter of Earl Charles Spencer and the niece of the late Princess Diana.

Q2: Who is Channing Millerd?

Channing Millerd is a tech executive who has been in a relationship with Eliza for nearly a decade.

Q3: Where did the proposal take place?

The proposal occurred in Santorini, Greece, during a candlelit dinner overlooking the Aegean Sea.

Q4: How much is Eliza Spencer’s engagement ring worth?

Estimates range from $26,562 to $120,000, depending on the diamond’s precise specifications.

Q5: Will the wedding be in the UK?

The couple is considering a destination wedding, with Italy, Spain, and South Africa among the top contenders.