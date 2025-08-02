Who is Lady Eliza Spencer? Meet Princess Diana’s lookalike niece who just got engaged

Lady Eliza Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, announced her engagement to her long-term beau, Channing Millerd. Spencer, who looks a lot like Princess Diana, dropped a post on Instagram about her engagement. She and Millerd were holidaying in Santorini, Greece, when the businessman popped the question at a dreamy location overlooking the sea at sunset. Eliza Spencer, niece of Princess Diana, shared her engagement to Channing Millerd.(AP )

Lady Eliza Spencer announces engagement

The post features Spencer in a flowing red gown. She is seen flashing her diamond ring while she puts a hand on Millerd’s cheek. The romantic setting of the proposal adds to the charm of the photos. Spencer captioned the post, “Forever and Ever.”

Who is Lady Eliza Spencer?

Spencer is the daughter of former model Victoria Aitken and Earl Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother. The 33-year-old aristocrat also has a twin sister named Amelia, Hello! Magazine reported. According to the outlet, the twins also have a younger brother, Louis, Viscount Althorp, an elder sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, as well as half-siblings –Lady Charlotte, Lady Lara, and Ned.

Amelia and Eliza Spencer are based in London and work as models. Amelia Spencer tied the knot in 2023 with partner Greg Mallett at a destination wedding in Cape Town.

Spencer and Millerd first met in 2016 at a dinner party in South Africa, as per a People report. At the time, she was with Amelia and her then-boyfriend Mallett, who was accompanied by Millerd as his guest. Spencer and Millerd soon began dating. The South African entrepreneur and businessman was raised in Cape Town, just like Spencer.

"We have such a strong, loving and supportive relationship. He truly is my best friend. We understand each other so well, and no matter what life brings, we’re always there for one another,” Spencer gushed in an interview with Hello! earlier this year. The model had also explained that she and Millerd were interested in a destination wedding.

FAQs

When did Lady Eliza Spencer get engaged?

Her boyfriend, Channing Millerd, popped the question on July 31.

Does Lady Eliza Spencer have a twin sister?

Yes, she has a twin sister- Amelia.

How old is Lady Eliza Spencer?

She is 33 years old.