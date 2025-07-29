South Africa pauses cheetah translocation after Kenya refuses to provide them

South Africa has paused fresh cheetah translocations to India until it reviews the health conditions of those previously translocated, following Kenya’s refusal to provide them, officials said. Eight cheetahs were flown from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. (PTI/Representative)

India launched the cheetah reintroduction project in September 2022, years after the species was declared extinct in the country in 1947. Twenty cheetahs were brought to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park. Eight were flown from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023.

Officials said a three-member expert team, including a National Tiger Conservation Authority official, visited South Africa for discussions on the fresh translocation. They added the panel highlighted “the success” of the previously translocated cheetahs in adapting to the wild at Kuno, their coexistence with leopards and nearby human populations after the release of 17 cheetahs in the wild. The panel explained the reason behind the deaths of cheetahs in the first year of introduction.

An official said that the South African authorities cited “inadequate communication” between the two governments, the deaths of cheetahs due to extreme weather, and the long captivity of wild cheetahs.

Thobile Zulu-Molobi, a spokesperson for South Africa’s forestry, fisheries, and environment department, said a minister will visit India to review previously translocated cheetahs individually before any further translocation. The spokesperson added that a decision will be made based on a scientific assessment of whether the translocation will negatively impact the survival of the species in the wild, whether they would survive in their new home, and a population viability analysis used to predict the likelihood that a species will avoid extinction over a specific period.

Officials said South Africa’s refusal to provide a second batch of cheetahs prompted India to approach Kenya. But environmentalists there opposed any such move, saying the introduction of a genetically distinct species violates International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) rules.

Officials said the IUCN advised against introducing two subspecies into a translocation area, as such introduction can lead to genetic mixing and potential disruption of local adaptations.

Madhya Pradesh additional chief secretary Ashok Varnwal said the Indian government decided against getting cheetahs from Kenya as it could disrupt the project due to genetic mixing. “Now we will approach South Africa only for future translocations.”

Officials said the expert panel proposed a direct communication system to streamline future interactions. They added that no formal application for the next batch of cheetahs was submitted to the South African authorities, as Indian officials want to first allay their doubts

In May 2023, three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Jwala died due to extreme heat. A solar-powered water lift system was installed to protect the cheetah cubs from intense summer.