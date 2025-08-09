Prince Harry urged to ‘stick a pin in his ego’ to mend rift with King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry has been urged to put pride aside and “stick a pin in his ego” if he hopes to repair his fractured relationship with King Charles and Prince William, an Express UK report stated. The advice came from psychotherapist Emma Reed Turrell in the Channel 5 documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, which examines the Duke of Sussex’s turbulent recent history and his hopes for rebuilding family ties. Prince Harry’s estrangement, according to the Express, dates back to 2020 when he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals. (REUTERS)

Years-long rift between Prince Harry and the royal fold

Prince Harry’s estrangement, according to the Express, dates back to 2020 when he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals. Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, Harry admitted to “many disagreements” with his family but said he had “forgiven” them and is ready for reconciliation.

The report quoted Harry as saying he would love to reconcile with his family, and fighting was pointless. “Life is precious,” he was quoted and added that his security arrangements were always the bone of contention.

What experts advice Prince Harry

Turrell said during the program that reconciliation between Prince Harry and King Charles was “absolutely possible” but required accountability from all parties. She advised Prince Harry needed to “stick a pin in his ego” and focus on being in a relationship and not on being in the right. “There needs to be forgiveness on both sides,” Turell said.

Turrell stated that any “annus horribilis” could have lasting effects and urged Harry to practice self-care, compassion, and deliberate measures to make repairs.

According to the Express report, the documentary noted Prince Harry’s symbolic trip to Angola, where he retraced Princess Diana’s iconic walk through a minefield, was a gesture that could help thaw relations. The report quoted historian Tessa Dunlop as saying that the public interest in Prince Harry is strong and that if one thing is worse than writing and talking about the Duke of Sussex is them going silent. “Maybe he can find a new mission,” Dunlop said.

Trust issues between Prince Harry and royal fold

Ailsa Anderson, who served as press secretary for Queen Elizabeth II, adopted a relatively cautious tone. She called Prince Harry’s tell-all interviews "too impulsive" and expressed concern over candid comments on King Charles’ health and family feud.

“The royal family have a really fantastic team of advisers and diplomats which is exactly what Harry would have used,” Anderson said and added, “If they were to welcome him back, there’s the fear that private information would then be leaked. If you can’t trust your family, who can you trust?”

A report by the Independent revealed that Prince Harry and aides to King Charles recently had an important meeting. Prince Harry has also made overtures toward Prince William by offering to share schedule information with Kensington Palace. While these gestures may be small, they may suggest that the door still remains open to reconciliation.

FAQs



Q: What advice was given to Prince Harry in the new documentary?

A: Psychotherapist Emma Reed Turrell advised Harry to “stick a pin in his ego” and focus on relationships over being right, stressing the need for forgiveness on both sides.

Q: Why is trust seen as a major obstacle?

A: Former royal press secretary Ailsa Anderson said past candid interviews may have made family members fear private matters could be leaked.

Q: Has Harry made any moves toward reconciliation?

A: Yes, reports claim Harry’s team met with King Charles’ aides, and he has offered to share his schedule with Prince William’s team.