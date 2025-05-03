Prince Harry admits he wants to reconcile with King Charles, takes dig at Prince William for 'Spare' memoir fallout

Prince Harry appears to be in a tell-all zone...yet again. The royal 'spare' recently lost a legal appeal with regards to having his Royal-status security reinstated in the UK, with the purpose of visiting with his children in tow. For a refresher, Harry and wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as per their royal titles, stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, moving to the United States. Prince Harry never hesitates: Him openly asking for reconciliation with the Royal family despite their recent history, is proof

The security matter still being pressing for Harry personally, in a sit-down interview with BBC News, he pointedly articulated that he wants a proper reconciliation with King Charles. And what seems to be the problem? Well, his father won't speak to him.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile", he said. As mentioned, Harry seems to be still QUITE torn up over the security issue, as he followed up his seemingly genuine appeal with a veiled statement about how the King may be influencing the final decision being made against him: "There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands. Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary", he said.

The palace, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated how the King in fact, does not have the power to single-handedly reinstate Harry's security in the UK.

As a matter of fact, the father and son had a reunion in February 2024, following the King's cancer diagnosis. However, following the same, reports say that Charles is not responding to any of Harry's calls or letters.

Harry's equal parts emotional-equal parts scorned statement, also seemingly took a dig at estranged brother Prince William, as he went on to state how he had already "forgiven" his family though it wasn't the same from their end: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things", he stated. For context, the book in question is Harry's memoir, titled Spare, a very damning account of his life in and with the Royal family, published in 2023.

The public for one, seems to have had it with him. Most of the exasperated deliberations in comment sections carry the same vibe: "Telling the BBC your father won't speak to you really does not seem the best path to take when trying to get your father to speak to you", "It’s almost as if talking shit about your family for years publicly has consequences", "This is a spoilt brat throwing his toys out of his pram", "You need THEIR forgiveness not the other way around!!" and "Ugh...... I been team Harry from the beginning but maybe he should stop making everything public" to quote a few.

So are you team Royal family or team Harry and Meghan?