Prince Harry eyes new charity after Sentebale dispute: ‘Absolutely committed’

Prince Harry is considering establishing a new African charity after stepping down as the patron of Sentebale, a humanitarian organization he co-founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in memory of their mothers, reported The Guardian. The charity supports children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana, particularly those affected by HIV and AIDS. Prince Harry is mulling over starting a new charity in Africa after Sentebale row(REUTERS)

In March, Harry and Prince Seeiso, alongside several trustees, resigned, citing an ‘untenable’ relationship with the chair. The decision to exit the charity followed a high-profile dispute with Sentebale’s chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka, who had previously accused the Duke of Sussex of bullying and harassment: allegations the UK Charity Commission later said it could not substantiate.

UK Charity Commission's rebuke

According to the Daily Mail report, earlier this week, the Charity Commission published its findings. They said they found no evidence of systematic bullying, misogyny, or misogynoir (discrimination against women of African descent) at Sentebale. However, it acknowledged a ‘strong perception of ill treatment’ felt by some.

The regulator criticized all parties for allowing the row to ‘play out publicly’ but said it could not intervene in internal disputes. The Daily Mail report added that in spite of the findings, Dr Chandauka and the board were permitted to remain in place, a decision that sources told the publication devastated Prince Harry.

All options on the table

The Duke’s spokesperson confirmed on August 10 that Harry is ‘absolutely committed’ to continuing his work in southern Africa, reported The Guardian. In their statement, they said that Prince Harry has not yet made a decision and is considering either supporting pre-existing charities in the region or establishing a new charity.

The publication quoted sources suggesting Harry and Prince Seeiso may even partner again on a fresh venture.

Governance concerns and funding issues

Threats had been building for months, stated a Daily Mail report, including wrangles on consultancy fees and fundraising priorities. Later, the Lesotho center for children seemed to be in financial crisis and was "effectively mothballed." The resigning trustees expressed deep concern for Sophie Chandauka’s future, accusing the regulator of ignoring key evidence.

