Prince Harry says he wants ‘reconciliation’ with royal family

Britain's Prince Harry on Friday said that he "would love a reconciliation" with the royal family. Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Ukrainian war veterans during his visit to Superhumans rehabilitation center near Lviv, Ukraine, April 10, 2025.(AP)

"There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family," Prince Harry told the BBC in an interview, adding that he has now "forgiven" them.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious," Prince Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex also said that he was "devastated" after losing a legal challenge over his and his family's security in the United Kingdom.

“For the time being, it’s impossible for me to take my family back to the UK safely. I will continue on with a life of public service. So I will always support the charities and the people that mean so much to me," Prince Harry told the BBC.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point, and the things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything, you know."

Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had stepped back from their official roles in the family in 2020.

Earlier today, London's Court of Appeal had dismissed Prince Harry's legal challenge to the British government changing his security arrangements after he stepped down from royal duties.

Last year, the High Court in London ruled the decision was lawful and that decision was upheld by three senior Court of Appeal judges who said that, while Harry understandably felt aggrieved, that did not amount to an error of law in the decision, according to Reuters.

Harry, 40, lives in California with Meghan and their two children. He had attended two days of hearings in person in April.