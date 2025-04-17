Prince Harry's latest move leaves Prince William ‘fuming’ at palace officials, here's why

Prince Harry's recent visit to Ukraine left his elder brother, Prince William, “frustrated” and “fuming” at palace officials, according to a Daily Mail report. Last week, the Duke of Sussex visited the war-torn country, meeting dozens of wounded soldiers in Lviv. However, the 40-year-old's surprise move did not sit well with the Prince of Wales, as he was previously denied permission to make a similar trip due to safety concerns. Princes William left 'frustrated' at palace officials after Prince Harry's surprise Ukraine visit(AFP)

Prince William ‘frustrated’ at palace officials after Prince Harry's Ukraine trip

Insiders told the outlet that Prince William was “rankled” by his brother's visit to the Ukrainian city of Lviv, as he had “long-hoped” to go there amid the three-year Russian invasion. Following Prince Harry's trip, the Prince of Wales “voiced his frustration” to Kensington Palace officials, who “firmly rejected” his request to visit Ukraine over “security concerns.”

During his surprise trip last Thursday, the Duke of Sussex visited the Superhumans Center, an orthopaedic clinic in Lviv that treats wounded military personnel and civilians. However, Prince William visited Estonia, one of Ukraine's neighbours, last month. He donned combat gear as he greeted troops at a Nato base.

The father-of-three also made a visit to France's capital last week to attend a football game with his son, Prince George. During their rare father-son outing, the duo cheered on as Prince William's football club, Aston Villa, went up against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Prince Harry's trip to Ukraine came after he spent two days at an appeals court in London, where his attorneys told judges that the duke was treated unfairly when he was stripped of his taxpayer-funded British security detail in 2020, per Page Six.