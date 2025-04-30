Shocking way Prince William plans to retaliate after Meghan Markle used HRH title, ‘He believes they have betrayed…’

Prince William reportedly plans to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their HRH titles once he inherits the throne. “Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t,” a royal insider told the Daily Beast, referring to the Duchess of Sussex using her HRH title alongside her lifestyle products, including an expensive jam. Shocking way Prince William plans to retaliate after Meghan Markle used HRH title (OLI SCARFF/Pool via REUTERS, photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

“He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him,” the source claimed, adding that Meghan violated an an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II in using the HRH title. The title stands for “Her Royal Highness.”

Did Meghan Markle violate an agreement?

Meghan previously sent a gift to her friend Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics, accompanied by a thank-you card. The revelation came to light during an interview with Lima, where a picture of the gift showed the card with the HRH title.

Meghan and Harry had reportedly agreed they would not use their HRH titles when they left the royal family. While the couple retained their titles, they said they would not use them.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace in January 2020 said, according to GB News, "The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal family."

Harry and Meghan’s titles were put into abeyance by this agreement. The note on the gift would be in direct contrast to this arrangement.

Meghan’s move was defended by a source close to the Sussexes, who said the couple had agreed not to use the titles for commercial purposes. This, however, was a personal gift, the source added, as reported by GB News.

A friend of Prince William’s has said that Meghan is exploiting the King’s weakness by continuing to use the title. “Charles has completely lost control,” the insider said, adding that it is “apparent” that Harry and Meghan have “every intention of making his final years a misery.”

“Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he is,” they added. “She knows he won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”