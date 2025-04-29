Meghan Markle blasted as a ‘manipulator’ over claims about working hard, ‘She talks like she’s a one-woman band’

Meghan Markle has been questioned over her recent claims about "working hard" on her business ventures. During the Duchess of Sussex’s appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, she opened up about her busy schedule managing several projects. Meghan Markle blasted as a ‘manipulator’ over claims about working hard (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

Broadcaster Carole Malone blasted Meghan over her remarks, saying what the Duchess is doing is “not hard work.” "That makes me so angry. She talks like she’s a one-woman band. She’s working for Netflix with teams and teams of people. She’s not editing scripts,” Malone said on GB News.

Malone continued,, "She’s not editing what’s going to happen the next day. Other people are putting that in place. She won’t even organise her own clothes, everything is organised for her. That is not hard work. Hard work is getting up in the morning, being at a factory or a shop by 7am, and working 10 hours on your feet. Coming home knackered. That’s not what she’s doing."

"This woman is a born manipulator. The whole Netflix thing. She doesn’t do the work,” she added. "She doesn’t make the jams, it's all made for her. And she’s got the plug in there saying, 'We sold out.' They didn’t sell it. They hardly even put it out. Disgrace."

‘The Queen didn't remove HRH but told them not to use it’

Recent ventures Meghan has been involved in include the Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan,’ podcast ‘Confessions of a Female Founder,’ and her lifestyle brand ‘As Ever.’ Her brand was very successful, and its first collection was reportedly sold out in 45 minutes after launching on April 2.

Meghan's friend Jamie Kern Lima, founder of IT Cosmetics, revealed during the podcast that Meghan sent her a gift box of food, accompanied by a thank-you card, about a year back. "I had a very full house, and all of a sudden I get word that you dropped off this gift basket with ice creams, homemade strawberry sauce to put on top of the ice cream just to see if that helps lighten my load," the cosmetics boss said.

A picture of the gift showed the card with the HRH title. Previously, Meghan and Prince Harry agreed they would not use their HRH titles amid concerns about the couple monetising their royal connections.

Royal author Ingrid Seward told The Sun, "I think if her late grandmother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth, were still around, she would be highly offended, as she was very sensitive about that.”

"She wouldn't think it was the correct form, and remember she removed the HRH titles from both Diana and Sarah Ferguson,” Seward added. "The Queen didn't remove HRH but told them not to use it. But she isn't here anymore, so maybe Harry and Meghan think they can get away with it."