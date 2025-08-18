Prince William’s head injury was the final straw in King Charles and Diana's doomed marriage

King Charles III and Princess Diana's marriage was rocky from the beginning. Married in 1981, they were nearly 13 years apart in age and had very little in common. While Diana struggled with her role in the royal family during the mid-1980s, Charles was rekindling his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. The marriage of King Charles III and Princess Diana deteriorated after Charles chose royal duties over attending their son Prince William's surgery in 1991. (AP Photo/Joe Schaber, File)(AP)

By 1991, Diana and Charles’ marriage was unravelling, but one shocking incident involving their eldest son, Prince William, was the final nail in the coffin, which eventually led to the collapse of their marriage.

Prince William’s accident and emergency surgery

According to The List, on June 3, 1991, eight-year-old Prince William suffered a severe blow to the head while playing golf with his schoolmate at Ludgrove School. He was rushed to Royal Berkshire Hospital and later transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital for surgery. Doctors there discovered he had a depressed skull fracture and needed an urgent 75-minute operation.

The List report added that Diana, who was deeply shaken, held William’s hand as he was wheeled into the operating room, and described it as one of the longest hours of her life. Charles, however, chose to leave the hospital mid-way and attend a performance at the Royal Opera House before boarding the royal train to North Yorkshire for another engagement the following day.

Public backlash against Charles

Another report in the Daily Mail stated that news of Charles’ decision to prioritize royal duties over his son’s surgery caused public outrage. The Sun even ran the now-infamous headline What kind of dad are you? While palace officials insisted Charles remained in touch with doctors, the public saw his absence as cold and uncaring.

Biographer Andrew Morton, according to the Daily Mail, noted that Diana was not shocked. For her, Charles’ behavior was not unusual. She confided that she had grown used to receiving little emotional support or affection from her husband.

To Diana, the incident confirmed what she long believed: Charles struggled to relate to his children and consistently put duty before family.

Friends later said that this moment strengthened Diana’s belief that her marriage could no longer continue. They separated that next year in 1992, with the divorce finalized in 1996. According to Daily Mail, Morton observed that Prince William’s accident exposed the different ways Charles and Diana wanted to parent and their contrasting reactions in the public eye, only further exemplifying the collapse of their marriage.

William’s lasting ‘Harry Potter scar’

The List report stated that though William has recovered fully, but still has the scar. He once jokingly referred to it as his ‘Harry Potter’ scar. William, while speaking about the incident, later said that he was hit by a gold club in the head and added, “One minute I was on the green, the next there was a 7-iron in my head."

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward reported that Charles later expressed his regrets to William and told him not to repeat the mistakes he had made, The List added. "I was so dedicated to duty, I couldn't make way for family life in the way that I should have done," Charles admitted. By contrast, William is widely known as a hands-on father to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. He would even go so far as to put time with his children ahead of royal engagements.

FAQs

What happened to Prince William in 1991?

William was struck on the head by a golf club at school and required emergency surgery for a depressed skull fracture.

Did King Charles stay with William in the hospital?

No. Charles attended the hospital initially but left for an opera performance and later traveled to another royal engagement.

How did Princess Diana react?

Diana stayed by William’s side throughout, describing it as one of the longest hours of her life. She reportedly felt Charles’ absence confirmed her feelings about his lack of emotional support.

Does Prince William still have a scar from the injury?

Yes. He has a scar on his forehead that he jokingly calls his “Harry Potter scar.”