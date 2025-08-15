Why Royal watchers think the winds of change are blowing for Prince Harry and King Charles III

Royal observers who have been pinning their hopes on a reconciliation between Prince Harry and the royals that grew cold since the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties will perhaps have some time in the near future to be hopeful once again. Speculation arises that Prince Harry may soon meet King Charles III during a UK trip next month, potentially rekindling their relationship.(AP)

Since that February meeting, there have been no confirmed reports of Harry reconnecting with his father or other senior royals.

However, fresh reports suggest the Duke of Sussex could soon meet his father, King Charles III.

Us Weekly reported speculation began after People hinted that Harry might meet with the monarch during an upcoming trip to the U.K. next month. The visit is officially tied to his role as patron of WellChild, a charity he has long supported, though royal observers are speculating that a slice of the event was used as an opportunity to rekindle.

Harry and Charles haven’t met since February 2024

If the meeting does happen, then it would be the first time father and son have been together in person since February 2024. That earlier encounter came shortly after news broke of Charles’ cancer diagnosis, prompting Harry to fly to London. Still, the meeting was fleeting, reportedly lasting only about half an hour.

“Charles always keeps a tight schedule and had a planned itinerary to leave London to rest and recuperate in Norfolk. He is very fastidious about timekeeping, but it was significant that he delayed the flight to Sandringham when he knew Harry was visiting,” a source told The Sun.

However, Harry later described the visit in an interview with Good Morning America. “I love my family,” he said. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that. I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

“I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can,” Harry said during the interview.