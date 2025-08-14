Prince Harry to visit UK next month, could meet King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry’s rift with King Charles might see a reconciliation as the two are likely to come face-to-face next month, Us Weekly reported. The Duke of Sussex, who spoke of reuniting with his family, will return to his home for charity work. Prince Harry to visit UK next month.(AP)

Prince Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, will travel to the UK next month to carry out some duties as a patron for WellChild, a popular charity that attends to ill children and young people.

Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has been on a rocky path since the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as senior royals in January 2020 and relocated to California, seeking personal space to raise their children.

Prince Harry pointed finger at King Charles

While Prince Harry occasionally visited his UK home since relocation to California, he last met his father in February 2024 after King Charles’s cancer diagnosis was made public.

However, after Prince Harry lost his appeal for government-funded security in the UK in May this year, the Duke of Sussex pointed a finger at King Charles and told the BBC there was “a lot of control and ability in my father’s hands”.

Yet, Prince Harry said he wanted to reconcile with his family, chiefly because of his father's deteriorating health. “There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has,” Prince Harry had said, per US Weekly.

On the other hand, People magazine reported that Prince Harry will also meet Prince William when he returns to the UK in September. “Everyone” hopes for a reconciliation between the brothers, said royal historian Amanda Foreman.

