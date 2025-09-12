Kate Middleton effortlessly twists her hair into a chic bun without a pin or band: 'Showing her haters the hair is real'

Kate Middleton’s hair once again caught everyone’s attention during her royal visits. On Thursday, the Princess of Wales toured local mills in London, meeting British craftsmen and women who specialise in traditional trades. Kate Middleton pulled off a flawless no-hair-tie twist, and the internet loved it.(@RoyallyBelle_/X)

While getting hands-on at Marina Mill in Cuxton, Kate pulled off a move that impressed many. She twisted her long hair into a neat bun at the nape of her neck, tucking the ends underneath without using a hair tie, pin, or clip.

A video of her tying her hair quickly, shared by @RoyallyBelle_, went viral on X (formerly Twitter), with fans praising the effortless style.

“Just the Princess of Wales effortlessly putting her hair into a bun with no hair ties or clips at all today,” the caption of the video reads.

Recently, Kate Middleton sparked aa huge buzz after appearing with brunette hair at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, just days after debuting her lighter blonde shade.

Check out the video here:

Fans were delighted to see how effortlessly she managed the style, praising her skill.

The viral video was shared on September 11, 2025, and since then has gained 6.5 million views and more than 48,000 likes.

Social media reacts:

Fans on X were full of admiration for the Princess of Wales’ effortless hair twist.

“That is quite impressive. I’ve tried to do that with my hair before and never managed it,” one fan wrote.

“Looks like this is something she does all the time. And it doesn’t look messy,” a second user added.

A third user commented, “So classy, there’s nothing this woman can’t do perfectly.”

Some joked about past rumours, saying, “Catherine showing her haters the hair is real!"

Kate Middleton has often surprised fans with bold hair transformations, and her latest hair-tying move was no different. People loved how effortlessly she tied her hair without a hair tie, with many saying it looked absolutely flawless.