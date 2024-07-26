‘My BMW, Mercedes, all gone’: Gurgaon man shares video of luxury cars submerged after rainfall

A Gurgaon resident claims his high-end cars were damaged after a spell of rainfall in the city. The resident, who goes by Gajodhar Singh on social media, shared a video of his BMW M340i worth ₹83 lakh partially submerged in water yesterday. Visuals show luxury cars submerged after rainfall in Gurugram.(Instagram/@gajodharsinghcool)

He questioned Gurugram authorities for the city’s infrastructure as he expressed his distress. “I pay my taxes, I pay bills all to wake up one day to see my house, my BMW, Mercedes, i20 stranded and gone,” Singh wrote on Instagram. “No authorities or officials have shown up to fix the situation yet,” he wrote, adding that he felt “so broken” by the turn of events.

Gajodhar Singh (not his real name) said that he tried to get a crane to lift his cars but no crane would enter the deep water. His video shows visuals of the waterlogged road outside his house in Gurgaon’s posh Sector 57.

“This ain't Mumbai or Bangalore, welcome to the metro city of India, Gurugram/Gurgaon,” Singh wrote on Instagram, urging his followers to tag local authorities and bring his plight to their attention.

Take a look at the video below:

The video led to much outrage on social media. “Imagine seeing your car like this after paying half of its value in taxes to the government?” wrote one X user while sharing the video.

“Such a shame. And the government wants people to happily pay heavy taxes just to get flooded. Absolute joke,” an Instagram user commented.

One person called it “infrastructure getting dissolved,” while another said water drainage is a big problem in Delhi NCR.

Haryana’s Gurgaon experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday, leading to severe waterlogging and flooding in parts of the city. Residents stranded inside their homes or on waterlogged roads blamed delays in drain desilting measures for the flooding.