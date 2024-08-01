‘There is no waterlogging in Delhi, whole city is a swimming pool’: Residents share dramatic visuals

Life in Delhi came to a standstill Wednesday after a spell of heavy rainfall paralysed the national capital. The downpour last evening, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, led to waterlogged roads, flooded homes and traffic woes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) late in the day issued a “red alert” and schools in Delhi will remain closed today, August 1. Visuals of waterlogged Delhi after a spell of record rainfall.(X/ANI)

Even as Delhi residents braved waterlogged roads, high cab fares and water entering their homes, social media was flooded with reactions. Hundreds of people slammed the infrastructure in the national capital as they shared visuals of waterlogging after a short spell of rainfall.

“South Delhi - ring road all traffic blocked within two mins of rain -there is NO Drainage in Delhi,” wrote X user Yasmin Kidwai.

“Just 20 mins of rain in Delhi today and look how Karol Bagh is already screwed,” another person wrote while sharing footage of a staircase turned into a waterfall.

A photograph of the flooded Press Club, just steps away from the Parliament, has also gone viral online.

In New Friends Colony, people were seen wading through ankle-deep water. “One hour of medium rain and A-Grade Colony paying the highest slab of property tax gets flooded due to neglect, bad management, choked rainwater drains,” a resident noted.

Many compared the condition of Delhi to a swimming pool.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's post saying any waterlogging will be addressed drew many sarcastic responses. One person replied: “Any water-logging you just said?? What a joke madam!! Whole Delhi is a pool right now.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that clouds had converged over Delhi from all directions, prompting an advisory for residents to avoid unnecessary travel.

Meanwhile, amid heavy downpours, a house collapsed in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi area. A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site.