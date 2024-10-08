'Drug zombies with dead eyes': Billionaire Elon Musk mocks homeless people in San Francisco

Tesla CEO Elon Musk labelled the homeless people in San Francisco as "violent, drug zombies" while discussing the 'degradation' of the city during an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Space X boss Elon Musk said that if you walk around the streets of San Francisco, you are sure to encounter homeless people who are "violent, drug zombies".(X/AutismCapital)

Musk appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on X and discussed an array of topics including his "all in" support for Republican candidate Donald Trump, the "woke mind virus" and the Diddy "client list".

The Space X boss said that if you walk around the streets of San Francisco, you are sure to encounter homeless people who are "violent, drug zombies".

“Homeless is a misnomer, it implies that someone got a little bit behind on their mortgage, and if you just gave them a job, they’d be back on their feet. What you actually have are violent, drug zombies with dead eyes and needles and human feces on the street," he said. (Also read: Elon Musk adds Epstein twist to US polls, claims billionaires supporting Kamala Harris because they are scared)

Take a look at the interview clip here:

Musk said San Francisco used to be one of the most beautiful cities in the world but that is not the case anymore. "Now you have to step over the drug needles and the faeces and the bodies," he claimed.

‘Found body outside house’

The tech billionaire also shared a story about a couple who moved out of San Francisco when they found a body outside their house, alleging that the police refused to remove it.

"For one couple I met, the final straw for leaving San Francisco was they came home and there was a dead body outside their house. They couldn’t get their car in the garage, there was a corpse. They didn’t want to move the body so they called the police. The police said ‘We’ll pick it up tomorrow’ and they’re like “What do you mean tomorrow?" he said.

Musk also claimed that the "illegals" or migrants were being sent to key US states deliberately to help swing the November elections in favour of the Democratic party which would in turn grant them citizenship.

"So my prediction is, if there's another four years of a Dem administration, they will legalize so many illegals that... the next election there won't be any swing states, and this will be a single-party country," he said. (Also read: Elon Musk bragged about ‘good friend’ Diddy and their private ‘texts’ after X investment)