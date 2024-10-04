Elon Musk bragged about ‘good friend’ Diddy and their private ‘texts’ after X investment

Elon Musk’s friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs is back in the spotlight, but not for the reasons he would prefer, especially after taunting Hollywood over an alleged link to the disgraced rapper. While Musk questioned how many in the entertainment world knew about Combs’ troubling allegations of sexual abuse, social media users quickly reminded him of their own connection. Elon Musk taunts Hollywood on social media over the Diddy controversy.(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, @elonmusk/X)

As Diddy sits behind the Brooklyn bars, an excerpt from a book reveals that Musk once bragged about his friendship with the rapper, saying they “text a lot.”

Elon Musk’s connection to Diddy resurafces

Diddy’s alleged $10 million investment in Elon Musk’s platform, X, has drawn the renewed interest of social media users to their friendship amid serious allegations against the rapper, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and other sexual assault charges.

In their new book Character Limit, authors Kate Conger and Ryan Mac reveal that Musk bragged about his relationship with Combs during a conversation with Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels. Musk reportedly stated, “I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter. You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot.”

Also read: MSNBC Producer caught on tape admitting to pushing Harris campaign, 'made its viewers dumber'

Diddy stepped down as the executive chairman of Revolt late last year and sold his big share in the company. The same month, in November he was hit with the first sexual assault lawsuit filed by his then ex-partner Cassie Ventura, accusing him of rape and battery.

Meanwhile, Combs was confirmed as an investor in X back in August, joining a list of high-profile names such as Jack Dorsey, Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Bill Ackman, and Larry Ellison. The rapper was photographed alongside Musk at a Dave Chappelle show in May 2022, further highlighting their connection.

Elon Musk calls out Hollywood over Diddy connection

Recently, several Hollywood A-listers who were once frequent attendees at Diddy’s parties have come to light, yet none have spoken out or addressed his arrest. Sharing a Daily Mail report underlining over 120 sexual abuse claims against Combs—including a serious allegation involving a nine-year-old—Elon Musk raised the question, “How many people in music and entertainment knew about this?”

The headline of the report read, “Diddy accused of abusing a nine-year-old boy and spiking his drinks with horse tranquillizer as 120 victims come forward with shocking claims.”

Also read: Garth Brooks accused of raping hairstylist; Country singer sued for ‘battery and sending sexually explicit texts’

Diddy’s sexual misconduct cases are marred by numerous offenses related to minors, raising questions about whether his bad deeds are limited to women or extend beyond.

“Uhh you say, How many times did you meet Diddy?” A user questioned Musk in response to his statement. “How about u tell us ur friendship with the rapper,” a second asked. “Out of all u shouldn’t be the one saying this,” a third added. “Hhaaha look who is talking…bullshit,” fourth chimed in. “Lmaoooooooo this tweeting this sh** out like we don't already know pictures like this exist.”

The disgraced music mogul is preparing for his trial, with his lawyer stating that he intends to present his own side of the story. Meanwhile, a report revealed that several A-listers in the music industry are feeling anxious about the possibility of being implicated in Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawsuits.

A well-known attorney has indicated that high-profile associates of Combs will be named in an upcoming wave of accusations, adding that "the names will shock you." "Many people at the highest level, including artists, executives, managers, and others are not sleeping well right now," lawyer Bryan Freedman told Page Six.