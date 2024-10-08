‘…she raised a monster’: Redditors blast Diddy's mom for defending the mogul in recent statement

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mom defended the mogul amid arrest and charges of sex trafficking and racketeering pressed against him. Janice Combs recently released a statement which was shared by Figgers Law on Instagram where she defended her son against all allegations of sexual assault on Diddy. The disgraced mogul currently awaits his trial expected to be in early October. Sean Diddy Combs' mother, Janice, defends him against allegations of abuse, claiming a narrative of lies, Reddit users respond harshly. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

However, Reddit users slammed the rapper’s mother for defending her son even after severe allegations and more than 100 lawsuits filed against him.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is ‘so powerful’ that no one dares to ‘cross him’ even now

Janice Combs’ statement defending her son

In the statement, Janice said it was “heartbreaking” for her to witness people judging her son “not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies.” She also said that it looked like a “public lynching” of her son before “he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence” and the pain of this is “too unbearable to put into words.” She added, “Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

She also mentioned that her son is not perfect and nor does she want to portray any such thing. Janice said, “ He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have. My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise,” part of the statement read.

Also Read: Sean Diddy Combs' mom denounces ‘public lynching’ of son, blasts ‘narrative created out of lies’

Redditors react to Janice Combs’ defence statement

Janice’s statement of justifying her son’s acts and defending him did not sit right with the Reddit users. They fiercely slammed her for the defence after the allegations and lawsuits as one user wrote on the platform, “We literally saw him beat Cassie on tape. I'm profoundly saddened by the fact that she raised a monster.”

A second user wrote, “Boy mom "try to hold your son accountable for his terrible actions" challenge level: impossible.” A third user wrote, “She probably needs to be investigated too,” to which another user replied, “I hope she is, and everyone else close to him. There is no way they didn’t know what he’s been doing for 30 years.”

A user wrote, “ really hate the "none of us are perfect" defence Because yet here I am not on trial for sex trafficking. Sorry but where there's smoke (abuse on video), there's fire (even more serious abuse over a long period of time that was not recorded).” Another user wrote, “Some mothers will never truly hold their sons accountable. They are perfect little angels no matter what. My ex’s mom was a nightmare but holy crap…”