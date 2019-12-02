e-paper
Sanjay Kapoor shares video of daughter Shanaya at le Bal des Débutantes: ‘So proud of you’

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor shared glimpses of their daughter Shanaya Kapoor’s debut at the high-profile le Bal des Débutantes on Instagram.

Shanaya Kapoor wore a red ruffled gown at the 22nd le Bal des Débutantes.
Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor made a stunning debut at le Bal des Débutantes, the most glamorous debutante ball in the world. The actor took to Instagram to share a video of her making an entry at the prestigious event with her cavalier Maximilian Hindmarch and wrote, “So proud of you. #lebal #paris.” He can also be heard cheering for her on in the background.

For the evening, Shanaya chose a ruffled red Lecoanet Hemant gown with a plunging neckline.

 

Proud mother Maheep shared pictures of Shanaya at the gala event and wrote, “That’s my girl.” She also shared a picture of her with Maximilian and wrote, “The sweetest cavalier.”

 

 

 

Last week, Maheep announced in an Instagram post that Shanaya had been invited to attend the high-profile ball, which marks the societal debut of 20 young girls from influential families every year. “My girl is going to the ball. #LeBalParis #débutant #deb2019 #Paris,” she wrote, sharing a picture of Sanjay and Shanaya.

 

Sanjay and Maheep have also been sharing glimpses of their Paris diaries on the photoblogging site.

 

In an earlier interview, Sanjay said that he will have the first dance with his daughter. “It feels great that Shanaya has been chosen to represent India. I will be escorting her down the stairs, and her first dance will be with me. This is very special for her, and I am sure she will cherish the experience. The best part is that she will get a chance to interact with people from all over the world and get an insight into their cultures,” he said, adding that he was nervous about matching steps with her.

Shanaya, like her father, is interested in becoming an actor. Instead of going to a film school, she chose to work as an assistant director on Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl to understand the process of filmmaking. The film features her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

