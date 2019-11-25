e-paper
After Ananya Panday, bestie Shanaya Kapoor to debut at le Bal des Débutantes

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with the 27th le Bal des Débutantes. Earlier, Ananya Panday was seen at the same event.

Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut at the le Bal des Débutantes in Paris this year.
Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut at the le Bal des Débutantes in Paris this year.
         

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to be a part of the most high-profile debutante ball in the world, le Bal des Débutantes, this year. Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram to announce her daughter’s debut. “My girl is going to the ball. #LeBalParis #débutant #deb2019 #Paris,” she wrote.

“Proud father,” Sanjay wrote, sharing the same picture. Shanaya will be joining the world’s most glamorous youngsters at the prestigious event, which will take place from November 28 to 30. 

Proud father ❤️ #lebalparis

In an interview with The Times Of India, Sanjay revealed that he will have the first dance with his daughter. “It feels great that Shanaya has been chosen to represent India. I will be escorting her down the stairs, and her first dance will be with me. This is very special for her, and I am sure she will cherish the experience. The best part is that she will get a chance to interact with people from all over the world and get an insight into their cultures,” he said.

Shanaya, who will reportedly wear a red gown at the exclusive event, will be rehearsing the waltz with her father and her cavalier. Sanjay is nervous about matching steps with her. “I have to wear my dancing shoes and start rehearsing right now,” he laughed.

Sanjay said that he is waiting with bated breath for Shanaya’s big screen debut. “I can’t believe that she is so grown up that she is participating in le Bal and is waiting for the day when she signs a good film. At the same time, I am extremely nervous, which I wasn’t for my own career in films,” he said.

In 2017, Shanaya’s best friend and actor Ananya Panday made her debut at the 25th le Bal des Débutante. She made heads turn in a blue and black gown designed by Parisian couturier Jean Paul Gaultier.

