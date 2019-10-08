Sanjay Kapoor says Shanaya is all set for Bollywood debut: ‘If right project happens tomorrow, she is ready for it’

bollywood

Sanjay Kapoor has once again hinted that filmmaker Karan Johar may launch his daughter Shanaya Kapoor. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay said she is completely ready to begin working on a project, once the right one comes her way. “Nothing is finalised yet. If the right project happens tomorrow, Shanaya is ready for it,” he told the tabloid when asked if Karan will launch Shanaya.

Explaining why his daughter did not take up any formal training in acting, Sanjay said, “Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week.”

Shanaya is an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s ambitious project Gunjan Saxena biopic being produced by Karan’s Dharma Productions. The film is based on the real life story of Air Force fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena who displayed extraordinary courage in the 1999 Kargil War. The film also features Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi and will release on March 13 next year. “Being an assistant director teaches you to interact with everyone, from the spotboys to the producer, and learn to value people after becoming an actor.”

Talking about Shanaya, he had earlier said, “She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody’s daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead.”

Sanjay was recently seen in Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and Sonam Kapoor’s The Zoya Factor. He played the role of Vidya Balan’s husband in Mission Mangal while he essayed the role of his niece Sonam’s onscreen father in The Zoya Factor.

