Shanaya Kapoor rings in her 20th birthday with Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor and her parents. Watch videos

Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 20th birthday with all her special people on Saturday. See her videos here.

bollywood Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shanaya Kapoor celebrated her 20th birthday at midnight.
         

Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor turns 20 on Saturday. Her family and friends came together to celebrate her big day at midnight and the shared videos and pictures from the party on social media.

Sanjay shared a video that showed Shanaya cutting her birthday cake with all her loved ones around her. While Sanjay made the video, Shanaya pretended to blow out the candles for the perfect pictures and Boomerang videos. Her cousin and actor Arjun Kapoor cracked jokes while another cousin and filmmaker Rhea Kapoor laughed at his antics. Shanaya’s best friend and actor Ananya Panday was also seen immersed in her phone.

 

“Happy birthday Darling love you,” Sanjay captioned the photo. Ananya also shared a Boomerang video of Shanaya as the blew out the candles. “My soulmate turns 20,” she wrote. Arjun also shared a video from the party but not of Shanaya. He shared a video of Ananya as she stayed hooked to her phone. “Checking her own pictures on Instagram,” he wrote. “Guilty as charged,” she replied.

 

Shanaya’s mom Maheep Kapoor also shared a video of her from the party. “I am a mama of a 20 year old,” she captioned it.

Sanjay often shared pictures and videos with his daughter on his social media. Shanaya has worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s production, the Gunjan Saxena biopic starring actor, cousin Janhvi Kapoor.

Also read: Neha Bhasin recalls how Anu Malik made her uncomfortable, Sona Mohapatra calls out Sachin Tendulkar for praising Indian Idol

“She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody’s daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead,” he had said about Shanaya in an interview to PTI.

Ananya also celebrated her 21st birthday early this week. She got a cake and a small party thrown for her by the cast and crew of her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. “I think this has been the most special year of my life. I actually got to live my dream of becoming an actor. That’s what I wanted to do my entire life,” Ananya told IANS on her birthday.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 09:58 IST

