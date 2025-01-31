Megan Fox demands strict custody terms from Machine Gun Kell ahead of baby’s arrival: ‘She’s not signing anything…’

Megan Fox is taking control ahead of her daughter’s arrival in March, demanding that her estranged partner, Machine Gun Kelly, agree to strict terms regarding custody. According to sources close to the situation told RadarOnline, the Transformers star is insisting that the Bloody Valentine singer, sign an agreement in writing to establish a clear legal custody arrangement before their baby girl is born. Megan Fox is negotiating custody terms with Machine Gun Kelly before their child's birth, insisting on full custody and support. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MGK faces being slammed with contract ahead of child custody

The source told the media outlet, “Megan wants MGK to be a big part of his child's life – but she's playing hardball right now. She's not signing off on anything without certain assurances and a child support structure.” As it was previously reported, the relationship between Kelly and Fox fizzled just weeks after the latter announced that she was pregnant with the musician’s child.

The insider dished, “Megan did not want to end things, but she just can't trust him. She put a lot of their drama on the back burner to focus on having as little stress as possible during the pregnancy. But now it's reached crunch time, and they're needing to sit with lawyers and figure out what's fair."

Fox is looking for ‘full custody’ of the child

The source revealed to RadarOnline that the Jennifer’s Body actor wants full custody of the yet-to-be-born baby along with monthly support from the musician whose net worth is reportedly $25 million and counting.

The insider said, “She doesn't think MGK's capable of caring for an infant. He is living the rock star lifestyle, touring and in the studio until all hours. When he does have visitations with their daughter, she wants a supervisor of her choosing to be present – most likely a nanny that she has hired.”