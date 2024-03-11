On a dramatic day, Vinesh Phogat keeps Paris dream alive

On a day marked with high drama and some high voltage bouts, double World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat booked her ticket to Olympics qualifiers with a commanding, undefeated run in the 50kg category -- a class she last competed in over five years ago. Vinesh Phogat booked her ticket to the Olympics qualifiers

Phogat, who competes in 53kg class these days, had entered in the 50 kg category but as the day wore on, she entered in 53kg class as well presumably as a failsafe against the eventuality of the final selection trial not taking place altogether. As per the selection criterion laid out by the ad hoc committee, the top-four finishers in 53kg class (top-three in other weight categories) will clash with Antim Panghal in a final selection trial for the Olympics in May-end.

Panghal is the only Indian wrestler to secure a Paris quota so far. Phogat competing in two weight classes marks perhaps the first instance of a wrestler turning up in separate weight categories on a single day. Phogat had, in fact, requested the ad hoc committee to conduct the trials for Olympic weights on Tuesday which was turned down.

"No rules were bent for Vinesh. She wanted an assurance from the sports ministry that the final trials in May-end will proceed. Since no such assurance can be given, she said she wanted to compete in both categories," Bhupender Bajwa, chairperson of the three-member ad hoc panel, said.

"People are citing some UWW regulations but those rules pertain to competitions and not trials. We hold the right to conduct trials in whatever manner we deem fit," he added.

It wasn't as smooth though. The women's trials, that usually begin with lower weight classes, started on schedule with 57kg bouts. The draw sheets for 50kg and 53kg bouts though were not prepared for three hours, leaving the wrestlers frustrated. A group also approached the panel and asked for a resumption of competition. The bouts began only after Phogat entered her name in both weight classes.

"I competed in two weight classes because there was a lot of uncertainty over the 53kg category. No one could confirm whether the trials will take place at all. Also, what if the federation changes the selection criterion set by the ad hoc panel? I wanted to keep my Paris dream alive," Phogat said after an 11-6 win over Shivani Pawar in the 50kg final.

The 29-year-old breezed through the 50kg division with a 10-0 win over Mamta Rani, a 6-0 rout of Hanny Kumari, and a 10-0 demolition of reigning national champion Nirmala Devi. The only time she was tested was against Pawar who led 4-1 in the first period and 6-3 in the second. But, in moments reminiscent of her glory days, Phogat went on an eight-point unbroken charge -- built on solid counters and supple attacks -- to seal the contest as the wrestling hall erupted with thundering applause.

"I would like to tell everyone that I am not finished yet. The dream is alive and so am I," said Phogat who will now head to Asian (April 19-21) and world (May 9-12) qualifiers.

In her pet 53kg division, Phogat tanked her bout against Railways wrestler Anju who had won the Nationals in 57kg class last month. Phogat lost 10-0 in 18 seconds, a loss her corner called "strategic."

"Our only concern in 53kg was to finish inside top four and get an opportunity to challenge Antim. It didn't matter if we won or lost against Anju," Phogat's husband Somvir Rathee said.

As things stand now, Phogat has a shot to qualify in two weight categories, but given a choice, she will opt the heavier class. "I have not competed in 50kg since 2018-19 and for me to cut so much weight is really tough. I did it because I wanted to go to Paris but my pet event will always be 53kg. If the final trials do take place, I will compete to challenge Antim," she said.

Phogat is also back with her former coach Woller Akos. The Hungarian, who coached Phogat from 2018 till the end of Tokyo Olympics, started his second stint with Phogat about a month back.

"I have been without a coach for a while now and it was really affecting my training. I have a telepathic understanding with Akos and the results are showing already," she said.

Anshu beats Sarita

Putting all her recent learnings from Japan to good use, Anshu Malik defeated the experienced Sarita Mor in the 57kg final (6-2) to book her berth for the Paris qualifiers. Malik had recently trained in Japan with double world champion Akari Fujinami and is planning a second trip to the country.

"I learned a few attacking maneuvers there and the counter I used against Sarita is something I learned in Japan," Malik said, referring to a stunning four-point throw she effected against Mor that turned the bout in her favour.