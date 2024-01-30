Stray Kids join BLACKPINK as only K-pop groups to headline BST Hyde Park; exclusive London performance date confirmed

In a long list of firsts achieved by the 8-member K-pop boy group Stray Kids, a new star leading them to BST Hyde Park 2024 has been added. On January 30, an announcement posted on the British Summer Time Hyde Park's social media platforms informed the world about the latest feat achieved by the music act. Stray Kids is the first K-pop boy group to headline BST Hyde Park.(X / @BSTHydePark)

The Korean octet has now joined girl group BLACKPINK as the only K-pop acts to have headlined the London series of concerts. While being the second K-pop group to have joined the roster, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. make for the first boy group from the industry to have earned this landmark victory. The schedule for their upcoming UK exclusive performance in the summer has been revealed as well.

Stray Kids BST Hyde Park 2024 performance schedule

Stray Kids members will be coming to London for one day. Their performance is scheduled to take place at Hyde Park on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Here's the BST Hyde Park 2024 announcement featuring Stray Kids:

The presale for the music festival will go live on Friday, February 9, at 10 am GMT. On the other hand, tickets for the general sale will be available from Monday, February 12, at 10 am GMT. The supporting lineup for the annual music fest is yet to be revealed.

More details of the event can be found here: https://www.bst-hydepark.com/events/stray-kids-14-july/

Another Stray Kids concert 2024 appearance

In addition to the BST Hyde Park event powered by American Express, the octet will also be headlining another European concert series this year. In another prestigious victory, the group will be taking charge at the I Days 2024 concert. The members' appearance is slated for a one-day show in Italy at the I-Days Milan, SNAI Hippodrome (Hippodrome de San Siro) on July 12, 2024.

Presale for the same goes live on the I Days app from February 5 at 11 am (local time). MyLiveNation presale is scheduled to kick off on February 9 at 11 am. The general sale on I Days will be up from February 12 at 11 am.

Stray Kids I Days 2024 announcement: