Lorde and Charli XCX end their feud in Girl, So Confusing remix; ‘I was speechless’

Charli XCX treated fans with her new album, Brat, two weeks ago. The 31-year-old singer garnered praise for creative and upbeat synth-pop tracks. However, one song captured the attention of most- Girl, So Confusing. In the third single of her sixth studio album, Charli sang about her complicated friendship with a fellow musician. Fans quickly started drawing theories about who it could be and now it appears they were right about one singer in particular, Lorde. Lorde and Charli XCX sort their conflicts in latest remix of Girl, So Confusing

Lorde and Charli XCX put an end to their feud

The Boom Clap hitmaker released a remix version of Girl, So Confusing, featuring Lorde, who she previously admitted to being jealous of. “When ‘Royals’ came out, I was super jealous of the success that that song got, and that [Lorde] got,” Charli said at the time, referring to the 27-year-old singer's 2013 breakout hit, per Entertainment Weekly.

In their latest collab, Lorde goes on to admit that she was “speechless” when she received a message from Charli. “Well, honestly, I was speechless / When I woke up to your voice note / You told me how you'd been feeling / Let's work it out on the remix,” Lorde sings. She also admits to cancelling plans with the English singer in the past over feelings of being “so lost in my head.”

"'Cause for the last couple years / I've been at war with my body / I tried to starve myself thinner / And then I gained all the weight back," sings Lorde. “I was trapped in the hatred / And your life seemed so awesome / I never thought for a second / My voice was in your head,” Lorde sings as she admits to refusing to take photos with Charli over body image issues.

Towards the end of the verse, the Supercut singer addressed her defensive traits, which she acquired over time, not knowing they continue to plague them as an adult. “She believed my projection / And now I totally get it / Forgot that inside that icon / There's still a young girl from Essex,” Lorde concludes her verse before going on a duet with Charli. Finally, she shows her love for the Von Dutch singer, saying, “I ride for you, Charli.”