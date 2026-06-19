Anne Hathaway is pregnant! Actor announces third pregnancy with baby bump video

The announcement comes after the actor was recently photographed during a vacation with what appeared to be a visible baby bump, prompting speculation that she was expecting.

In the video, Hathaway walks into the frame wearing a flowing white dress with her hands resting on her stomach. As the music continues to play, she lowers her arms to reveal her baby bump, smiles at the camera and exits the frame.

The Oscar-winning actor, 43, posted a short video on Friday in which she debuted her growing baby bump while soundtracked by Barbara Lewis' classic song Baby I'm Yours.

Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman , sharing the happy news through a heartwarming baby bump reveal on social media.

The pregnancy marks Hathaway's third child with Shulman. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

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Hathaway recently reflected on family life The pregnancy news follows Hathaway's candid comments about her family in a recent interview with Elle.

Speaking about life with Shulman and their children, the actor said they are currently enjoying a special phase together as a family.

"Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change," Hathaway joked. "So for the moment, we're all just in it. Adam and I are soaking it up. I'm having the most wonderful time with my family, living in the city of my dreams, and work seems to be going really, really well."

Busy year ahead for the Oscar winner Hathaway's pregnancy announcement comes amid a packed slate of upcoming film projects.

She will next star in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which is scheduled for release on July 17, followed by Verity, director Michael Showalter's adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, set to arrive on October 2.

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The actor also appeared in Mother Mary this year and has reprised her role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, reuniting with original cast members Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt.

In her Elle interview, Hathaway also spoke about collaborating with Nolan for a third time on The Odyssey. "You become even more awed by it, by how rare it is," she said. "To get that experience once is so rare. Twice, what a gift. Three times, I don't even have words for it."

Beyond those films, Hathaway is also attached to several future projects, including the sci-fi thriller The End of Oak Street, the adaptation Yesteryear, and The Princess Diaries 3.