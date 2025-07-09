Anne Hathaway's 2026 release roster is every actor's dream: The Devil Wears Prada 2 to The Odyssey

We don't know if Anne Hathway played her cards incredibly well or if the heavens are smiling down on her a little too hard, but it's going to be tough to beat the very hard and shiny cred of her release roster for next year, starting summer time. Landing these films is one deal — Anne's talent and track record speak for themselves here — but the quick succession in which these releases are lined up spells out glory. Take a look! Anne Hathaway in a still from The Devil Wears Prada (2006) and The Princess Diaries (2001)(Photos: X)

Confirmed

The Devil Wears Prada 2

It's going to be hard to recreate the mammoth pop culture legacy of 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada, but the OG trio (and a few new additions) Meryl Streep, Anne and Emily Blunt will all be returning to reprise their iconic roles of Miranda Priestly, Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton respectively — Stanley Tucci also returns as Nigel. The film went into production at the crack of July and is eyeing a release on May 1, 2026.

Verity

Anne holds the titular role in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel, Verity. The film also features Dakota Johnson, Josh Hartnett and Ismael Cruz Cordova. The murky plot will reportedly follow Dakota's Lowen Ashleigh's assignment as she agrees to ghost write for Anne's Verity. Chilling autobiographical notes, deadly family secrets and Lowen's inability to maintain the line Verity's husband, thickens the plot. the film is eyeing a May 15, 2026 release.

The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan is spinning Homer's epic, The Odyssey, into his next cinematic revolution, a film being argued to possibly be his biggest project yet. But then again, that's the case and forecast every time Nolan heads to the theatres. Matt Damon will star as Odysseus, king of Ithaca, with the supporting cast being a pretty dazzling affair. Anne for one, will be sharing the screen with the likes of Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie and Jon Bernthal. The Odyssey is eyeing a July 17, 2026 release.

Flowervale Street

Anne returns to science fiction territory with Flowervale Street. The plot of the David Robert Mitchell film follows a family who start to notice unusual happenings in their neighbourhood. The actor will be sharing screen space with Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery among others. The film is eyeing an August 14, 2026 release.

TBA

The Princess Diaries 3

Anne will be stepping into the dainty shoes of Mia Thermopolis, a third time, as The Princess Diaries 3 (hopefully) trudges on with production. The news of the Queen of Genovia making a return to the screens first came up in November 2022. Anne also confirmed later in April 2024 that the production was very much in the works. An official release date however, is yet to be announced.

Mother Mary

David Lowery directs Anne in the upcoming Mother Mary. The epic melodrama is maintaining an elusive aura but a The Hollywood Reporter report recently shed light on Anne playing a Lady Gaga-meets-Taylor Swift popstar who backtracks to find an old friend and fashion designer who helped shape her public presence. Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Jessica Brown Findlay, Sian Clifford and FKA Twigs also co-star. No release date has been locked yet.

Which of these are you most psyched to visit the theatres for?