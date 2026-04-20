Anne Hathaway named ‘World’s Most Beautiful’ star 2026 by People magazine; actor reflects on her most iconic roles

Reflecting on The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway said the film remains one of her most cherished experiences despite the pressure surrounding it. She also spoke warmly about her co-stars, sharing, “ Emily Blunt is such a dream of a human being. Stanley is so funny and quick, and Meryl, I don’t talk about how much I revere her to her, but I do. She’s someone I admire. Someone who defines how it’s done. Somebody who is just living greatness and never rests on that laurel but is always pushing herself to expand as an artist. She’s unbelievable.” The sequel is set to release on May 1.

Anne Hathaway has been named World’s Most Beautiful Star 2026 by People magazine, marking another milestone in her long-standing Hollywood journey. Alongside a glamorous cover photo shoot in a backless off-shoulder dress adorned with silver embellishments for the cover, the actor opened up about her most memorable roles, working with acclaimed co-stars, and the changing way body image and performance are discussed in the industry today. (Also read: Meryl Streep reviews Karan Johar's The Devil Wears Prada look, Anne Hathaway asks him this question. Watch )

Hathaway also revisited her experience during The Dark Knight Rises promotions in 2012, when she played Catwoman. She addressed the kind of questions she received about her body transformation, recalling discomfort with how the focus often shifted to weight loss rather than performance and preparation.

She further explained that director Christopher Nolan had emphasised strength and stunt readiness over appearance, and she felt the public narrative often missed that intent. For her, the more meaningful discussion should have centred on the discipline and physical capability required for such a demanding role.