Meryl Streep reviews Karan Johar's The Devil Wears Prada look, Anne Hathaway asks him this question. Watch

In a new video that has been shared by 20th Century Studios on their Instagram account, Karan was seen talking to Meryl and Anne. Anne asked Karan, “Do you judge their shoes?” Karan immediately replied, “All the time!” Anne burst out laughing. Meanwhile, Meryl observed the shoes Karan wore for the occasion and gave a verdict! “You have the perfect shoes on today!” she said. Karan's shoes were from Prada.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared a photo from Tokyo, where he met Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway during the film’s international promotional tour. But wait, they not only talked about the film but also, and most importantly, about fashion! Meryl even reviewed Karan's look, and he passed with more than just a nod! (Also read: When stars become starstruck: Fan Karan Johar meets Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway ahead of The Devil Wears Prada 2 )

A few days ago, Karan took to Instagram to share pictures with Meryl and Anne and wrote a long caption to go with them.

“This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!! I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING!” he said.

“They were both so warm and welcoming. This image is going in my will. Stay tuned, there’s so much more…because I had a chat with the favourites of the season. OH and one more thing…that’s all,” he wrote.

About the film The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites the original cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, while introducing a new lineup of characters played by Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

20th Century Studios will release The Devil Wears Prada 2 in cinemas on 1st May 2026.