Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey breaks Hollywood trend by skipping influencer screenings, backs film critics

Christopher Nolan is resisting the modern Hollywood trend for his upcoming film, The Odyssey. While most studios nowadays lean heavily on social media hype and influencer screenings to build early buzz, Universal Pictures is taking a new step forward. They are opting for a classic rollout, keeping the initial screenings strictly reserved for traditional critics and select VIP guests. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey skips influencer screenings in bold break from Hollywood trend.

Christopher Nolan is choosing a traditional release strategy According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures has chosen to completely bypass the now-standard practice of hosting early hype-building screenings for social media creators. Rather than letting TikTokers, Instagram influencers, and YouTubers flood the internet with breathless first reactions weeks in advance, the studio is locking the doors until the movie's official London premiere on July 6. Only after the red carpet is rolled up will traditional, professional film critics finally get to see it.

This pivot marks a fascinating shift. For the last few years, major studios have heavily leaned on lifestyle and entertainment influencers to manufacture early internet buzz. But the bubble seems to be bursting. Audiences are growing incredibly cynical about ‘influencer-first’ marketing campaigns. Moviegoers are pushing back, questioning whether these creators are sharing honest opinions or just protecting their access to the next free studio junket.

Christopher Nolan will attend his first India premiere Meanwhile, Indian cinephiles have a massive reason to celebrate as Christopher Nolan prepares to touch down in Mumbai. This visit will be the filmmaker’s first-ever official movie premiere in the country. Joining him is Academy Award-winning producer Emma Thomas. Adding major star power are cast members Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

What The Odyssey is about The Odyssey is Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War. His journey spans ten years and is filled with mythical creatures, dangerous challenges, powerful gods, and deeply personal sacrifices.

The film has been shot using newly developed IMAX film technology across multiple international locations, promising an immersive cinematic experience on a scale rarely seen before.

Matt Damon leads the film as Odysseus, while Tom Holland plays his son Telemachus. Anne Hathaway appears as Penelope, Odysseus' wife, while Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, one of Penelope's suitors. Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o have undisclosed roles, while Charlize Theron plays Calypso, the mystical nymph. Jon Bernthal portrays Menelaus, the King of Sparta.