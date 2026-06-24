The Odyssey gets an AI narrator with Christopher Nolan's favourite actor Michael Caine's voice; but there's a catch

A new audiobook of Homer's epic The Odyssey, read by an AI-generated Michael Caine, was released Tuesday, just weeks ahead of the premiere of Christopher Nolan's film adaptation. While the audiobook is not connected with Nolan's film, it is interesting to note that Michael Caine has been a frequent collaborator of the filmmaker, having worked in almost all his films for the last 20 years. Michael Caine is narrating a new The Odyssey audiobook.

AI Michael Caine narrates The Odyssey The 13-hour recording features the voice of the 93-year-old British actor -- star of The Italian Job and Get Carter -- along with a cast of other voices from a library compiled by ElevenLabs, which pays performers every time their voices are used.

The narration has Michael Caine's approval. “The Odyssey is one of the greatest stories ever told. For nearly three millennia, its themes of perseverance, loyalty, temptation, and the enduring call of home have resonated across cultures and generations. By bridging classical storytelling with digital innovation, this timeless epic is reimagined for modern audiences, brought vividly to life through ElevenReader's cutting-edge technology,” the veteran actor said in a statement.

The use of AI is controversial in Hollywood, where actors and creators fear being replaced by technology. In a statement, ElevenLabs said its offering was about enhancing audience experiences. “The Odyssey was never meant to be read silently. For centuries, it was performed aloud. This adaptation combines full-cast performances, original music, and cinematic sound design,” the company said.

About Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey The audiobook launch comes less than a month before the release of The Odyssey, by Christopher Nolan. The movie, starring Matt Damon as the hero Odysseus who must find his way back home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway), is expected to be one of the cinematic events of the year. An all-star cast includes newlyweds Tom Holland and Zendaya, as well as Robert Pattinson, Travis Scott, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy.

Michael Caine is not part of Nolan's The Odyssey. The actor, however, has collaborated with Nolan in the past on films such as Inception, Interstellar, The Prestige, and the Dark Knight trilogy.