Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Tom Holland to visit India for grand The Odyssey premiere; details inside

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan is coming to India. The filmmaker, who enjoys a sizeable fan following in the country, will be in India for the premiere of his ambitious mythological period epic, The Odyssey. This will also mark the first time a Nolan film will have a premiere in the country. Christopher Nolan and Matt Damon will be in India for The Odyssey promotions.

The Odyssey premiere in India Universal Pictures International announced on Wednesday morning that Mumbai has been selected as one of the pit stops in The Odyssey’s global promotional tour this year. India’s financial capital will be one of the four cities, alongside London, Paris, and New York, to host a premiere of The Odyssey. The makers announced that Nolan will be in India for the event in July, accompanied by producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

The India premiere of The Odyssey will be held at PVR Icon IMAX at the Phoenix Palladium Mall in Mumbai. A date has not yet been announced.

“The visit marks a landmark moment for both the film and the Indian entertainment industry, bringing together one of cinema's most celebrated filmmakers and an acclaimed cast for a historic premiere event in the country,” notes a press release for the announcement. The Odyssey will be the first Christopher Nolan film ever to premiere in India.