Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana producer reacts to comparisons with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film's massive scale and reported budget have often led fans to compare it with Hollywood legend Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey. Recently, Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra reacted to these comparisons. Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana compared to with Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

Namit Malhotra on comparisons with Nolan Speaking to content creator Aarush Prashanth, Namit spoke about the magnitude of the mythological epic. When asked how the film has pushed boundaries in terms of technological innovation, Malhotra said, "I think there are 2-3 things which I don't want to say today. I just wish for the audience to see it first. If they do not notice it, then we will be very successful. That's why, by saying it now, I don't want to alert anyone. We are doing everything we can from our side. We're working hard so that we do the best we can. With everyone's passion or enthusiasm, this will become a moment of pride for every Indian all over the world."

Namit also addressed comparisons with Christopher Nolan's upcoming mythological epic The Odyssey. Nolan's film is a retelling of the ancient Greek epic. When asked how Ramayana, rooted in Indian mythology, and The Odyssey are both generating immense excitement among audiences, Namit said, "I think it's in our hands as Indians, which path and position we take it, with belief, in front of world."

Namit's company is behind Nolan's blockbuster films Fans have frequently compared the two highly anticipated films on social media. One Reddit user wrote, "Nolan has a upper hand here as The Odyssey is a completely fictional story where as ramayana is a story of real events." Another commented, "Won't compare them."

For the unversed, Namit Malhotra is the Chairman and Global CEO of DNEG (Double Negative), the visual effects powerhouse behind several of Christopher Nolan's blockbuster films, including Inception, Interstellar, Tenet, and Oppenheimer. The same company is also handling the visual effects for Ramayana.