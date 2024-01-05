Salman Khan, Shah Rukh to attend Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception on January 13: Report
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will join a host of Bollywood celebs to celebrate Ira's wedding with Nupur Shikhare. They registered their marriage on January 3.
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai on January 3 in the presence of close friends and family, including actor Aamir Khan and ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. As per a report by India Today, after their grand Udaipur wedding on January 8, they will host a reception on January 13 in Mumbai. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, along with other Bollywood celebrities, are on the guest list. Also read: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are married
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare reception guest list
As per the report, on January 13, a grand reception has been planned at BKC Jio Centre, and the who's who from Bollywood and the political world have been invited.
The guest list for Ira Khan's star-studded reception reportedly includes several friends and colleagues of Aamir Khan, such as Salman, Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar and Juhi Chawla, among many others.
Aamir has reportedly also extended the invitation to the Ambani family and celebrities from the south film industries have also been invited for the grand reception in Mumbai.
Ira Khan's wedding
Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The two solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage.
The happy occasion was attended by Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, and their son Junaid Khan. Aamir's second wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan were also part of the festivities. Several videos and pictures of the family posing for the paparazzi after the wedding were doing the rounds on social media.
Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the Covid-19 lockdown, when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November 2022.