Here's why Nupur Shikhare wore shorts and vest to marry Ira Khan; don't miss her reaction: ‘Go shower'

Nupur Shikhare and actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married on Wednesday. Many on social media have reacted to videos and pictures of the groom in a vest and shorts at the ceremony, which was held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. But did you know why he actually wore the casual look? Nupur, who is a fitness coach, jogged about 8 km to reach the wedding venue to marry Ira. Also read: Nupur Shikhare dances his heart out to dhol beats ahead of wedding to Ira Khan. Watch Ira Khan sent Nupur Shikhare for a shower after signing marriage papers.

Ira Khan and Nupur's wedding

The couple solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage on January 3. After officially becoming Mr and Mrs, Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan came to meet paparazzi and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Ira wore a velvet choli and dhoti pants. She elevated her wedding look with a net dupatta placed over her head. Nupur was seen in a blue bandhgala.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Reaction to Nupur Shikhare's wedding look

However, as he arrived for the wedding, Nupur was seen in an athleisure outfit at the venue. He was seen in the same look with Ira Khan and their families during the wedding. Videos of him and Ira on stage as they registered their marriage were being widely shared and many on social media could not believe how underdressed the groom was.

Reacting to the buzz around Nupur's wedding look, fashion-based Instagram page Diet Sabya wrote on Instagram Stories, "Honestly slay. Why has this caused so much chaos? It is so unserious, I love it. It is their (Nupur and Ira's) wedding and they can very much do what the f*** they want."

The popular Instagram account was responding to an Instagram user, who had said, "I can't stop laughing at his absolute disregard for getting dressed." A person had also tweeted about the groom's look, “Ira and Nupur's wedding will go down in Bollywood wedding history as one of the ugliest looking wedding... marrying in kachha-baniyan (underwear).”

Ira's reaction to Nupur's look

A video of Ira Khan sending Nupur Shikhare for a shower after he was seen signing their marriage papers in a pair of white shorts and black vest has also surfaced online. The couple's close family, including Ira's mother Reena Dutta, was seen laughing as her daughter announced on the mic, "He (Nupur) is going to go shower... goodbye (she looked at him and said)." Ira's father, actor Aamir Khan, was also seen with them on stage. Aamir opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and a pink turban for Ira's wedding.

After the wedding ceremony, newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare were seen posing with their family members. Aamir's first wife Reena Dutta, ex-wife Kiran Rao and sons Junaid Khan and Azad posed for family pictures. Nupur's mother Pritam Shikhare, who is a trained Kathak dancer, also posed with them.

The couple will reportedly have a grand wedding celebration in Udaipur soon. As per a report by India Today, on January 8, Ira and Nupur will marry in the Rajasthan city. Ira and Nupur's Udaipur wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13 and is expected to be attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place