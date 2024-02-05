Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan film crosses 300 crore milestone

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration, Fighter, also featuring Anil Kapoor, saw a jump in numbers for the second day in a row. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Fighter grossed ₹18.46 crore on Sunday after earning ₹15.19 crore gross on Saturday. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, had grossed ₹9.75 crore on Friday. Also read | Siddharth Anand’s bizarre claim: Fighter failed because 90% of Indians haven't flown in planes Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor plays IAF officers in the film.

Fighter worldwide box office collection

As per Manobala Vijayabalan, Fighter's worldwide box office collection now stands at ₹306.16 crore gross. Giving a breakdown of Fighter's worldwide numbers, he tweeted on Monday, “Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter ZOOMS past ₹300 crore milestone mark. Becomes the FIRST movie of the year to enter this elite club. Day 1 ₹36.04 crore. Day 2 ₹64.57 crore. Day 3 ₹56.19 crore. Day 4 ₹52.74 crore. Day 5 ₹16.33 crore. Day 6 ₹14.95 crore. Day 7 ₹11.70 crore. Day 8 ₹10.24 crore. Day 9 ₹9.75 crore. Day 10 ₹15.19 crore. Day 11 ₹18.46 crore. Total ₹306.16 crore.”

About Fighter

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) along with other members of their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit – Air Dragons – give it their all for the nation. The film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. Apart from Deepika, Hrithik and Anil, Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects such as Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film, War.

Fighter review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times's Fighter movie review read, “Touted as India’s first aerial action film with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone playing top combat aviators, Fighter creates an immersive experience and turns out to be equally impressive. No, it’s flawless, but honestly, the near perfect screenplay keeps you invested and engaged to a point that you barely focus on the loopholes.”

