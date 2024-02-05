 Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Hrithik film crosses ₹300 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan film crosses 300 crore milestone

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan film crosses 300 crore milestone

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 05, 2024 12:38 PM IST

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor-starrer Fighter fights back; shows jump in numbers over weekend.

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration, Fighter, also featuring Anil Kapoor, saw a jump in numbers for the second day in a row. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Fighter grossed 18.46 crore on Sunday after earning 15.19 crore gross on Saturday. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, had grossed 9.75 crore on Friday. Also read | Siddharth Anand’s bizarre claim: Fighter failed because 90% of Indians haven't flown in planes

Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor plays IAF officers in the film.
Fighter worldwide box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor plays IAF officers in the film.

Fighter worldwide box office collection

As per Manobala Vijayabalan, Fighter's worldwide box office collection now stands at 306.16 crore gross. Giving a breakdown of Fighter's worldwide numbers, he tweeted on Monday, “Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter ZOOMS past 300 crore milestone mark. Becomes the FIRST movie of the year to enter this elite club. Day 1 36.04 crore. Day 2 64.57 crore. Day 3 56.19 crore. Day 4 52.74 crore. Day 5 16.33 crore. Day 6 14.95 crore. Day 7 11.70 crore. Day 8 10.24 crore. Day 9 9.75 crore. Day 10 15.19 crore. Day 11 18.46 crore. Total 306.16 crore.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

About Fighter

Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor) along with other members of their elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit – Air Dragons – give it their all for the nation. The film has primarily been shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes. Apart from Deepika, Hrithik and Anil, Fighter also features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks Deepika's third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects such as Bang Bang (2014) and the 2019 action film, War.

Fighter review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times's Fighter movie review read, “Touted as India’s first aerial action film with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone playing top combat aviators, Fighter creates an immersive experience and turns out to be equally impressive. No, it’s flawless, but honestly, the near perfect screenplay keeps you invested and engaged to a point that you barely focus on the loopholes.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On