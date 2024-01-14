Agastya Nanda says he didn't know for years how famous grandfather Amitabh Bachchan was

Agastya Nanda, who made his debut last month with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period film The Archies on Netflix India, confessed he was unaware for years how famous his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan was. In an interview with Film Companion, he recalled getting an inkling about his nanu's popularity only when the megastar visited his school in Delhi. (Also Read: Agastya Nanda reveals he was taken to be a delivery boy by the guard at a filmmaker's office before The Archies) Amitabh Bachchan with grandson Agastya Nanda in Mumbai

What Agastya said

“The way my family has been, they don't bring work home. Like my nana never spoke about work at home. So I found it very normal. I thought like okay, he's a normal granddad but I only realised when he came to school on annual day that oh god, he is someone. It was so normal up till then. (We had) grandparents day in school in Delhi. When he'd show up, everyone would go crazy and I was like I just don't get this, why is everyone going crazy. That's when I realised. And then of course, when I started watching cinema, I was like okay, he's kind of good at this,” said Agastya in the interview.

About Amitabh and Agastya

Last month, after the release of The Archies, Amitabh Bachchan kept his Sunday date with fans and followers, got Agastya to accompany him.

On his official blog, Amitabh posted several photos from his meet and greet with fans, who line up outside his Juhu residence Jalsa every Sunday. In the photos, Bachchan and Agastya are seen coming out to meet his well wishers.

"The interest is ever more loved than the Capital... And the legacy lives on... Father to son to son to son and then grandson... and the principal ever the reality of the base that built it," the 81-year-old actor wrote.

Agastya, son of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, is the third generation actor from the Bachchan family.

